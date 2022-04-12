Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, Azerbaijan Railways to cooperate in logistics
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. National Company
(NC) Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC and Azerbaijan Railways CJSC have
signed an settlement on cooperation in logistics and implementation
of joint initiatives, Trend studies referring to the Kazakh JSC.
The doc was signed following the assembly between Chair of
NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC Nurlan Sauranbayev and Chairman of
Azerbaijan Railways CJSCJavid Gurbanov.
The sides mentioned problems with additional growth of multimodal
transportation alongside the Trans-Caspian International Transport
Route (TITR), in addition to outlined the necessity to improve work on
rising throughput and decreasing transit time alongside the
route.
Cargo turnover by means of TITR in 2021 amounted to 586,200 tons
while container visitors reached 25,270 TEU.
Some 266,300 tons of freight had been transported alongside the route
from January by means of March 2022, up by 123 p.c in contrast the
identical interval in 2021. Container visitors totaled 5,847 TEU, which was
19 p.c greater than in the identical interval of 2021.