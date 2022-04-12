Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, Azerbaijan Railways to cooperate in logistics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. National Company

(NC) Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC and Azerbaijan Railways CJSC have

signed an settlement on cooperation in logistics and implementation

of joint initiatives, Trend studies referring to the Kazakh JSC.

The doc was signed following the assembly between Chair of

NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC Nurlan Sauranbayev and Chairman of

Azerbaijan Railways CJSCJavid Gurbanov.

The sides mentioned problems with additional growth of multimodal

transportation alongside the Trans-Caspian International Transport

Route (TITR), in addition to outlined the necessity to improve work on

rising throughput and decreasing transit time alongside the

route.

Cargo turnover by means of TITR in 2021 amounted to 586,200 tons

while container visitors reached 25,270 TEU.

Some 266,300 tons of freight had been transported alongside the route

from January by means of March 2022, up by 123 p.c in contrast the

identical interval in 2021. Container visitors totaled 5,847 TEU, which was

19 p.c greater than in the identical interval of 2021.