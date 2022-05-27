Kazakhstan to buy more spring-planted vegetables from Kyrgyzstan
Kazakh and Kyrgyz Agriculture Ministries strengthen cooperation
because the Ministers signed a memorandum in Bishkek, the Ministry’s
press service studies, Trend studies citing Kazinform.
The memo is purposed to create favorable circumstances for
agricultural cooperation on the ideas of equality and mutual
profit. The Kazakh Agriculture Minister, Yerbol Karashukeyev,
famous that agricultural cooperation is of nice significance for each
states.
As said there, Kazakhstan is inquisitive about additional export of
flour, vegetable oils, pasta, eggs, dairy, chocolate, and
confectionery to Kyrgyzstan on mutually helpful phrases. In flip,
Kazakhstan plans to purchase extra spring-planted greens comparable to
potatoes, onions, and carrots.
The Minister highlighted for the previous three months the gross sales
between the nations made USD 43.4 mln. Kazakhstan exports to
Kyrgyzstan rose USD 28.7 mln whereas imports for January-March this
12 months made USD 14.7 mln.
As earlier reported, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met on May 26 in Bishkek. The
Presidents expressed curiosity in cooperation within the agro-industrial
complicated.