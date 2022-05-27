Kazakhstan to buy more spring-planted vegetables from Kyrgyzstan

Kazakh and Kyrgyz Agriculture Ministries strengthen cooperation

because the Ministers signed a memorandum in Bishkek, the Ministry’s

press service studies, Trend studies citing Kazinform.

The memo is purposed to create favorable circumstances for

agricultural cooperation on the ideas of equality and mutual

profit. The Kazakh Agriculture Minister, Yerbol Karashukeyev,

famous that agricultural cooperation is of nice significance for each

states.

As said there, Kazakhstan is inquisitive about additional export of

flour, vegetable oils, pasta, eggs, dairy, chocolate, and

confectionery to Kyrgyzstan on mutually helpful phrases. In flip,

Kazakhstan plans to purchase extra spring-planted greens comparable to

potatoes, onions, and carrots.

The Minister highlighted for the previous three months the gross sales

between the nations made USD 43.4 mln. Kazakhstan exports to

Kyrgyzstan rose USD 28.7 mln whereas imports for January-March this

12 months made USD 14.7 mln.

As earlier reported, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met on May 26 in Bishkek. The

Presidents expressed curiosity in cooperation within the agro-industrial

complicated.