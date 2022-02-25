Kazakhstan to enhance foreign investment

Kazakhstan’s open-door coverage to international funding stays the Central Asian republic’s strategic precedence, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the Foreign Investor Council’s Meeting on February 22.

“As President of this country, I want to assure you that the open door policy to foreign investment remains our strategic priority. The state shall fulfil its obligations and guarantees to our partners and investors to the full extent,” Tokayev stated, assuring buyers that the tragic January occasions had no impact on the nation’s adherence to the market economic system, rule of regulation, honoring worldwide and home commitments. “On the contrary, it became a trigger for further improvement,” he argued.

Tokayev stated the investigation is underway in strict compliance with worldwide rules. However, he stated that the January occasions have introduced a point of uncertainty to buyers.

At the net assembly attended by the management of the Presidential Administration, the federal government, representatives of state our bodies, multinational and nationwide firms, Tokayev shared with buyers his plans for the additional transformation of the nation. He stated that the rule of regulation and its equal software to all with out exception will grow to be a basic pillar of the brand new course.

“From now on, the principal idea behind economic reforms is not abstract figures of GDP growth and place in global rankings but increase of income and living standards of our people. Of course, this objective is not achievable without forming a new class of entrepreneurs as well as inflows of high-quality investment,” the Kazakh President stated. Our promise to the folks and sincere companies to finish favoritism, particular pursuits and entitlements of the elite, corruption and oligopolies, can be carried out to the fullest extent,” he added.

Addressing the members of the Council, Tokayev famous that their suggestions can be of a terrific assist for Kazakhstan and the course of the continuing reforms.

“I believe that you are no less interested in genuine reform of Kazakhstan and the emergence of greater economic freedom in it than domestic entrepreneurs. Therefore, I suggest that you take an active part in the transformation and renewal of the economic life of the country. By jointly building new, fairer and more effective rules of the game, transparent and stable regulation, we will be able to create a truly attractive investment climate. It is in our mutual interests,” Tokayev stated.

He careworn that the event of competitors, the eradication of corruption, the development of efficient public administration and the cultivation of high-quality human capital are obligatory element to attain these targets. Based on this, he targeted on a variety of pressing duties.

The foundation for constructing a robust economic system and an honest enterprise local weather is a good and neutral judicial system, Tokayev stated, including that it ought to grow to be the principle guarantor of the reputable pursuits and rights of buyers. In the context of resolving funding disputes, the President referred to as for the complete use of the impartial AIFC Court and the International Arbitration Centre (IAC).

Moreover, the event of honest competitors is one other vital precedence of the brand new course, he stated.

“The historical dominance of oligopolies in key sectors of the economy has stifled the development of markets and industries. We are decisively changing this situation from both legislative and practical points of view. The law on competition development signed this year provides for important initiatives. This includes equal access of market participants to limited resources, lowering the entry barriers to markets and eliminating the negative impact of monopolies on neighboring markets,” he stated, including that an overhaul of the Samruk-Kazyna Fund’s operations is underway.

The Kazakh President additionally drew buyers’ consideration to Kazakhstan’s potential within the transport and logistics sector, noting that 83% of land transit site visitors alongside the China–Europe hall passes by Kazakhstan. “A large-scale Dostyk – Moiynty railway project will be implemented. This will increase the throughput capacity fivefold. The new branch of the Darbaza -Maktaral railway will boost the development of transit traffic from Russia to Central Asia. There are plans to build a high-speed railway between Turkestan – Shymkent – Tashkent,” he stated.

Green investments

Tokayev additionally highlighted the prospects of implementing funding tasks in nuclear energy, inexperienced hydrogen and digitalisation primarily based on the ESG rules. In addition, he careworn the significance of continuous work on reforming the quasi-state sector, together with privatisation and IPOs of state-owned enterprises and holdings.

At the identical time, Tokayev spoke concerning the effectiveness of funding tasks. “We know that currently formalism and lengthy internal approval processes continue to exist at all stages of attracting investments. As a result, investors have to wait months or even years for the appropriate decisions. Consequently, they simply postpone the implementation of investment projects or go to other countries. There are examples when international agreements get stuck in the offices of government agencies, thereby the ratification of agreements is delayed for many years. This was an issue in the past, and I believe it is happening now, even though similar agreements are signed in a couple of months in other countries,” he stated, calling for a transparent and comprehensible algorithm for supporting funding tasks.

Tokayev referred to as the transformation of the KazakhExport nationwide firm a further mechanism for supporting buyers, which can now be capable of subsidize loans to international consumers of home merchandise, in addition to assure export transactions.

He additionally touched upon the difficulty of strengthening the work on eradicating administrative boundaries, enhancing regulatory and financial insurance policies.

He instructed the Government to enhance approaches to the implementation of the strategic funding settlement, making this doc extra versatile and freer.