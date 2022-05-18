Kazakhstan to purchase 500,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine for revaccination

Over 4 million doses of the coronavirus vaccines are left within the

areas, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reviews,

Trend reviews citing

Kazinform.

3.5 million doses of Sinophram and QazVac vaccines in opposition to

COVID-19 have been acquired to stop the virus unfold within the territory

of Kazakhstan in 2022. Of which 2.9 million doses have been despatched to the

areas. The relaxation 594,000 doses are left on the warehouses of the

built-in distributor.

Besides, there are over 45.1 million doses of the QazVac,

Pfizer, CoronaVac, Sinopharm, and Hayat vaccines within the areas.

150,000 doses of the Sputnik Light vaccine arrived within the areas.

At the identical time, it’s deliberate to buy 500,000 doses of the

Pfizer vaccine for the revaccination of 75% of the eligible

inhabitants by yearend. 1 million doses of QazVac vaccine might be

purchased within the third quarter of 2022 for the revaccination of 60% of

the eligible inhabitants.