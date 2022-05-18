Kazakhstan to purchase 500,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine for revaccination
Over 4 million doses of the coronavirus vaccines are left
in the areas, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry's press service reports.
Trend reviews citing
Kazinform.
3.5 million doses of Sinophram and QazVac vaccines in opposition to
COVID-19 have been acquired to stop the virus unfold within the territory
of Kazakhstan in 2022. Of which 2.9 million doses have been despatched to the
areas. The relaxation 594,000 doses are left on the warehouses of the
built-in distributor.
Besides, there are over 45.1 million doses of the QazVac,
Pfizer, CoronaVac, Sinopharm, and Hayat vaccines within the areas.
150,000 doses of the Sputnik Light vaccine arrived within the areas.
At the identical time, it’s deliberate to buy 500,000 doses of the
Pfizer vaccine for the revaccination of 75% of the eligible
inhabitants by yearend. 1 million doses of QazVac vaccine might be
purchased within the third quarter of 2022 for the revaccination of 60% of
the eligible inhabitants.