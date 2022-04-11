Kazakhstan’s GDP may increase in 2022 – Renaissance Capital
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. Kazakhstan is
anticipated to beat the present tough scenario and
exhibit GDP development of 3-4 p.c in 2022, Renaissance Capital
funding financial institution informed Trend.
“We are nonetheless positively estimating the long-term development
prospects for the Kazakh financial system. At the identical time, the anticipated
short-term unintended effects from financial issues in Russia and a
international deterioration of buyers’ sentiments will ultimately be
offset by a pointy enhance in commodity costs – offered that the
political place of Kazakhstan stays impartial (in accordance with our
baseline situation),” the financial institution stated.
According to Renaissance Capital, the current weakening of the
Kazakh tenge and, in consequence, acceleration of inflation has
elevated the relevance of the brand new social stress dangers.
“However, we count on that in 2022 the federal government will reduce
such dangers by directing further oil and gasoline revenues to a
important enhance in fiscal stimulus to the financial system, however on the
similar time will be capable of keep away from destabilizing the price range,” the financial institution
famous.
Besides, in accordance with the financial institution, in early March, the S&P
ranking company confirmed the sovereign ranking of Kazakhstan at BBB-
stage (with a secure outlook).
“The most important issue of vulnerability for Kazakhstan in connection
with the event of occasions round Russia is the steadiness of
oil transit (almost 90 p.c of Kazakh oil is exported by means of
Russia),” the financial institution famous.
In this example, current feedback from the US, indicating that
sanctions towards Russia shouldn’t have an effect on Kazakh oil exports, are
very encouraging, the financial institution additionally stated.
“At the identical time, the Kazakh foreign money (which is presently
quoted at 510-520 tenge per greenback) could rise in value inside three
to 6 months to 450-480 tenge per greenback. The foreign money is probably going
to strengthen extra considerably, and the truth is more likely to be
much less optimistic than our forecast suggests,” the financial institution stated including
that in such a scenario, market members ought to take a more in-depth
have a look at Kazakhstan.