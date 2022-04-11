Kazakhstan’s GDP may increase in 2022 – Renaissance Capital

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. Kazakhstan is

anticipated to beat the present tough scenario and

exhibit GDP development of 3-4 p.c in 2022, Renaissance Capital

funding financial institution informed Trend.

“We are nonetheless positively estimating the long-term development

prospects for the Kazakh financial system. At the identical time, the anticipated

short-term unintended effects from financial issues in Russia and a

international deterioration of buyers’ sentiments will ultimately be

offset by a pointy enhance in commodity costs – offered that the

political place of Kazakhstan stays impartial (in accordance with our

baseline situation),” the financial institution stated.

According to Renaissance Capital, the current weakening of the

Kazakh tenge and, in consequence, acceleration of inflation has

elevated the relevance of the brand new social stress dangers.

“However, we count on that in 2022 the federal government will reduce

such dangers by directing further oil and gasoline revenues to a

important enhance in fiscal stimulus to the financial system, however on the

similar time will be capable of keep away from destabilizing the price range,” the financial institution

famous.

Besides, in accordance with the financial institution, in early March, the S&P

ranking company confirmed the sovereign ranking of Kazakhstan at BBB-

stage (with a secure outlook).

“The most important issue of vulnerability for Kazakhstan in connection

with the event of occasions round Russia is the steadiness of

oil transit (almost 90 p.c of Kazakh oil is exported by means of

Russia),” the financial institution famous.

In this example, current feedback from the US, indicating that

sanctions towards Russia shouldn’t have an effect on Kazakh oil exports, are

very encouraging, the financial institution additionally stated.

“At the identical time, the Kazakh foreign money (which is presently

quoted at 510-520 tenge per greenback) could rise in value inside three

to 6 months to 450-480 tenge per greenback. The foreign money is probably going

to strengthen extra considerably, and the truth is more likely to be

much less optimistic than our forecast suggests,” the financial institution stated including

that in such a scenario, market members ought to take a more in-depth

have a look at Kazakhstan.