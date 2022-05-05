Kazakhstan’s green energy transition needs new maneuvering generation capacity

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan – Kazakhstan’s authorities has set an bold aim of reaching net-zero emission by 2060, planning to regularly cut back its reliance on coal, which is the primary supply presently for electrical energy technology, however the transition to renewables within the Central Asian state has uncovered key issues of the ability business, equivalent to imbalances within the system and lack of maneuvering capability, Victor Kovalenko, head of Climate Change and Sustainability Services in Central Asia, Caucasus and Ukraine, EY, advised New Europe in Tashkent.

“It is quite difficult topic for the country because Kazakhstan is very rich in coal reserves, it is quite cheap and the most of energy sector is relying on coal for coal-fired generation, electricity, and heat as well,” he mentioned in an interview on the sidelines of Energy Week Central Asia & Mongolia within the Uzbek capital Tashkent on April 26.

He spoke about challenges and prospects of inexperienced power improvement in Kazakhstan. “Let’s start with heat. In many countries when we’re talking about renewables, we’re talking about electricity generation but for Kazakhstan considering its climate it’s important not forget about heat generation because of very cold weather in the winter and generating heat with renewables is quite a difficult task so there are a lot of combined heat power stations in Kazakhstan which are based on coal, and this should be also reflected in any energy transition strategy,” Kovalenko mentioned.

“Considering how the energy sector in Kazakhstan is structured you cannot just switch off coal power stations in one moment because the energy system will just be destroyed. So, the point that during the process of phasing out coal two issues should be solved: first, who will take the base load in generation and second who will be the maneuvering capacity,” the Ernst & Young skilled added.

Based in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Kovalenko mentioned the primary job might be partially solved by nuclear energy stations which might generate electrical energy and, on the similar, warmth and the sort of know-how can take the bottom load within the power system.

“But the problem is with maneuvering capacity. First, you are phasing out coal power stations, second you are increasing the share of renewables in your energy mix. Both tasks require to install new base load generation and new maneuvering capacity,” he mentioned. “With base load it’s a bit easier because you can at least consider nuclear. For maneuvering it’s much more difficult because maneuvering capacity can be hydro, and it can be gas power stations. So, Kazakhstan is already facing deficit of natural gas and unfortunately it doesn’t have such strong reserves of natural gas like Uzbekistan,” he mentioned.

Moreover, he mentioned that whereas the Kazakhstan has hydropower potential, it wants huge investments to develop hydropower vegetation.

He known as for a fastidiously deliberate mannequin to part out coal. “One of the solutions is smooth phasing out of the coal generation, not building new generating capacities but when some capacities are phased out to substitute them by renewables,” Kovalenko mentioned, including that, on the similar time, the nation wants to spice up maneuvering technology capability.

He defined that maneuvering capability is necessary as a result of renewable power technology is unstable. “Just because of natural factors you cannot expect that, for example, wind power stations will generate the same volume during the whole day each day, each hour, each minute, each second. It’s with increases and decreases but the consumption is stable,” he mentioned. “So, something should stabilize this unstable generation just to have stable electricity in the grid,” he added.

Full load electrical energy technology within the hydropower, gas-power fired vegetation might be transferred on to the grid through the peak demand, he mentioned.

During Energy Week Central Asia & Mongolia in Tashkent, Nurlan Kapenov , Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Qazaq Green RES Association, additionally famous that it takes time and critical funding to unravel the maneuvering capability deficit.

Kaperov mentioned Kazakhstan joined the worldwide motion to realize carbon neutrality targets on the finish of 2020.

Kazakhstan presently has a excessive degree of depreciation of funds within the coal power sector, and the retiring capacities should be changed by renewable power sources, primarily photo voltaic and wind technology, he mentioned.

In 4 years, the Association has achieved the next outcomes: 134 renewable power services function within the nation, producing about 4% of electrical energy.

“The development of green energy in Kazakhstan has exposed key problems of the power industry, such as imbalances in the system, lack of maneuvering capacity, dependence on neighboring states, depreciation of equipment, isolation of the Western zone, energy security of our country,” Kaperov mentioned.

During the identical convention in Tashkent, Ainur Sospanova, chairwoman of the Board of the Qazaq Green Renewable Energy Association, mentioned RES services will generate about 6% of electrical energy in Kazakhstan by 2026. The affiliation has achieved its objectives, Sospanova mentioned, including that renewable power sources presently produce about 4% of Kazakhstan’s electrical energy. “We hope that all contracted volumes of RES facilities construction will be commissioned,” she mentioned.

In 2022, Kazakhstan will formulate the Doctrine of reaching carbon neutrality of the Republic of Kazakhstan till 2060, she mentioned. “Currently, the public and the government are discussing this document because we understand that it determines, in general, the further economic course of our country,” Sospanova mentioned.

Meanwhile, Kovalenko advised New Europe that Kazakhstan is finding out Uzbekistan as a result of the latter’s power combine and the power system is already way more prepared for maneuvering capability and for growing of renewables simply because a lot of the electrical energy technology in Uzbekistan is gas-fired based mostly.

The issue which can create extra demand for investments in Kazakhstan is the numerous share of outdated capability. The time when these outdated capacities needs to be phased out will, be very quickly, he mentioned. Kazakhstan might want to construct new capability to substitute the vegetation which can be phasing out or make investments into deep modernization of current capability, Kovalenko mentioned.

The selection is to construct new capacities to substitute these which can be phasing out or to modernize current ones. “The point is if you are really phasing out these capacities and invest in new ones the question in which type of generation you will invest – renewables, gas, clean coal, nuclear or something else,” Kovalenko mentioned.

Turning to interconnection of power techniques in Central Asia, Kovalenko reminded that was a key subject mentioned through the convention in Tashkent. “That was exact the question that was asked today: Maybe with the goal to implement more renewables, it’s time to sit together again and think about the unified Central Asia unified energy system and build renewable capacities in the unified energy system rather than to make it in a country-by-country basis building their own networks,” he mentioned. “The potential for foreign investment in Central Asia is huge. To build these capacities you need significant investment. For example, if the government of Kazakhstan will publish these three-year forecasted auctions and investors know in a year-by-year basis the capacities that they will be built so they can plan their investments,” Kovaleko mentioned.

During the Soviet Union there was a unified power system of Central Asian international locations. “It’s important for the region and it’s a unique chance for the region because this is not something that will be built from scratch. It is coming back to what was already in place in previous times and the energy systems of the region were created from scratch considering that there would be a unified energy system, he said. One of the problems here is that building a unified system of Central Asia countries is conflicting with Eurasia Energy Union because for example Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia are in that energy union,” Kovaleko mentioned, including, “And those are two conflicting ideas and completely opposite vectors. And I agree with what was said in our panel that politicians should sit together and decide in which direction countries would go whether to integrate into single energy market in Eurasia Energy Union or to build a single energy system of Central Asia”.

