Kazakhstan’s president proposes Constitutional reforms referendum

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed on April 29 holding a referendum within the Central Asian nation on the draft amendments to the Constitution and mentioned priorities and duties in constructing a New Kazakhstan, political reforms, in addition to the significance of nationwide unity.

“The referendum is the most important democratic institution. It will allow every citizen to take a direct part in deciding the fate of the country and will strengthen our course towards comprehensive democratisation and the construction of a New Kazakhstan,” he mentioned.

Taking half within the XXXI session of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan on April 29, titled ‘The unity of the people is the basis of a renewed Kazakhstan,’ Tokayev additionally mentioned the function of the Assembly. He careworn that the amendments to the Constitution imply a brand new section within the growth of Kazakhstan’s statehood.

Earlier within the week, Tokayev’s workplace despatched a draft regulation to the Constitutional Court’s consideration, which accommodates particular proposals regarding thirty-three articles to be amended, greater than a 3rd within the nation’s fundamental regulation.

Some main amendments embody limiting presidential powers, giving extra energy to the Parliament and making it extra consultant of the nation’s 19 million inhabitants via substitute of the proportional system of elections to a blended majoritarian-proportional one, in addition to important decentralization of energy with extra competences given to regional and native authorities, consolidation of human rights safety mechanisms, together with the Ombudsperson’s workplace, institution of the Constitutional Court, to which residents may make appeals, and so forth.

Building a New Kazakhstan

Regarding constructing a New Kazakhstan, Tokayev mentioned the nation wanted to fully reformat the system of particular person and social values and will grow to be “a land of justice”.

The Kazakh President famous that the reform of the social gathering and electoral techniques opens new alternatives for the participation of all residents within the electoral processes, including that the emergence of latest political events is anticipated, which is able to cowl nearly your entire electoral panorama. “I am sure that party lists, as well as the election of candidates in single-mandate districts, will reflect the ethnic diversity of Kazakhstan,” Tokayev mentioned.

Elections reform

Turning to the problem of elections, the Kazakh chief defined that the abolition of the quota of the Assembly of the People within the Mazhilis (decrease home of Parliament) removes a number of current points associated to the observance of democratic electoral requirements. At the identical time, “Senators from the Assembly will effectively represent the entire set of interests of the ethnic groups of Kazakhstan on the basis of national integration and ethno-cultural diversity.” He added that “the Assembly should develop effective and transparent procedures for the selection of candidates for the Senate”.

Speaking additional in regards to the function of the Assembly of the People, the Head of State emphasised that the undoubted advantage of the organisation is that through the years of its existence it has contributed to the strengthening of civil unity.

“I am sure that in the new realities, the Assembly will continue to serve as a solid institutional policy of peace and harmony”, he mentioned, including that it’s basically necessary that representatives of all ethnic teams residing in Kazakhstan share frequent civic values and affiliate themselves with Kazakhstan. “This is our great achievement over the years of Independence, and we are obliged to strengthen it comprehensively,” Tokayev mentioned.

On the problem of nationwide unity, the President careworn that “it is unacceptable that external conflicts that have been and will be used to incite interethnic hatred and form fault lines among our citizens.” He emphasised that provocateurs “should not and will not be able to undermine our unity, the right of our state to pursue an independent policy.” In this regard, the President said that the state language of the nation is the Kazakh language, however different languages additionally occupy its due place, together with within the elementary regulation of Kazakhstan. He mentioned: “Measures need to be taken to strengthen the status of the Kazakh language, but not to the detriment of any other language and, moreover, not to discriminate against any other languages and citizens who speak other languages.”

Tokayev that the precept of “different views, but one nation” is unshakable, including that “our state will become fair and developed, providing equal opportunities to every citizen”.

He identified that the New Kazakhstan is, in actual fact, a Just Kazakhstan. “New Kazakhstan is the way to strengthen our national identity in a dynamically changing world,” he mentioned, including, “Without the involvement of all citizens in the common cause neither the state apparatus, nor any political decisions and economic levers can lead us to the goal of renewing the country. To build the New Kazakhstan, we need to completely reformat the system of individual and public values”.