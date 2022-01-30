Kazakhstan’s total COVID-19 caseload up by 9,475

Kazakhstan’s whole COVID-19 caseload has risen by 9,475 over the previous day, Trend reviews citing Kazinform.

The highest four-digit variety of recent every day COVID-19 instances has been reported in Almaty metropolis – 1,979. Nur-Sultan metropolis follows with 1,441 every day infections. The third greatest variety of new infections has been registered in Karaganda area – 1,298.

Out of the full variety of recent every day COVID-19 instances, 900 have been logged in Pavlodar area, 802 in Akmola area, 611 in Kostanay area, 503 in West Kazakhstan area, 387 in North Kazakhstan area, 332 in Almaty area, 268 in Aktobe area, 202 in Zhambyl area, 198 in East Kazakhstan area, 196 in Atyrau area, 126 in Shymkent metropolis, and 101 in Mangistau area.

70 extra infections have been recorded in Kyzylorda area and 61 in Turkestan area. The nation has to date reported 1,225,997 confirmed instances of COVID-19.