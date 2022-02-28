KCR Leaves For Delhi Amid Efforts To Unite Non-BJP Parties

KCR has been vital of the BJP and the Centre on a variety of points. (File)

Hyderabad:

Against the backdrop of a latest assembly with political strategist Prashant Kishor and ongoing efforts to convey collectively completely different events in opposition to the BJP’s alleged anti-people insurance policies, Telangana Chief Minister Okay Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday left for Delhi.

Mr Rao left for Delhi on a go to, an official launch mentioned. However, it didn’t present additional particulars.

It is anticipated that Mr Rao might seek advice from leaders of like-minded events throughout his keep within the nationwide capital.

Mr Rao’s go to comes in opposition to the backdrop of a gathering in Hyderabad with Mr Kishor over the last couple of days and likewise his latest conferences with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai.

Mr Rao, who has been vital of the BJP and the Centre on a variety of points, had mentioned he’ll maintain conferences together with his Maharashtra and West Bengal counterparts as a part of efforts to unite numerous political events in opposition to the BJP and the NDA authorities.

Addressing a public assembly in Siddipet district on February 23, Mr Rao had mentioned he’s transferring within the path of influencing nationwide politics and that he would use all his skills to set the issues proper within the nation, “even by shedding the last drop of blood”.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)