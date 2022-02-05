KCR unlikely to receive and see off Modi at Hyderabad airport

Deviating from protocol norms, Telangana chief minister Okay Chandrasekhar Rao is unlikely to obtain and see off Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will probably be approaching a half-day go to to Hyderabad on Saturday.

An official launch from the chief minister’s workplace (CMO) mentioned state minister for animal husbandry, fisheries, dairy improvement and cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav has been nominated because the minister-in ready to obtain and see off the prime minister.

“The chief minister has asked the minister to receive, accompany and see off the prime minister on behalf of the state government. This is the schedule as of now, unless the chief minister changes his mind at the last moment,” an official from Yadav’s workplace mentioned.

Modi is touchdown at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad at 2.15 pm on Saturday and would fly in a helicopter to the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) campus in Patancheru on the town outskirts to inaugurate the fiftieth anniversary celebrations of the establishment.

He would return to the airport at round 4.30 pm and from there, he would journey by highway to Sriramanagaram, the ashram of Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, the place he would dedicate to the nation the ‘Statue of Equality,’ the 216-ft statue of eleventh century Vaishnavaite saint Sri Ramanujacharya.

The chief minister, nevertheless, can be attending the Sri Ramanujacharya statue unveiling ceremony, together with the Prime Minister, based on a CMO spokesperson.

The improvement comes within the wake of the newest outburst by the chief minister towards Modi whereas reacting to the Union finances at a press convention on Tuesday.

While making critical feedback towards Modi, KCR, because the chief minister is understood, referred to as upon the folks of the nation to throw the Modi authorities in Bay of Bengal. He, nevertheless, mentioned he would comply with the protocol throughout the Prime Minister’s go to to Hyderabad on February 5.

This is the second time that KCR is not going to be receiving Modi as per the protocol. On November 28, 2020, too, the chief minister stayed away from Modi’s go to to Hyderabad to examine the Covid-19 vaccine-making facility at Bharat Biotech in Genome Valley.

The PMO workplace had knowledgeable to the CMO then that KCR received’t have to come back to the airport to obtain Modi and solely 5 individuals together with the chief secretary Somesh Kumar, Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy, then Cyberabad Commissioner V C Sajjannar and Medchal District Collector Shweta Mohanty had been allowed to obtain the Prime Minister.

On January 13 this 12 months, KCR skipped the video convention convened by Modi with CMs of varied states and senior officers to overview the Covid-19 scenario. Instead, he deputed well being minister T Harish Rao and chief secretary Somesh Kumar to attend the assembly.

Meanwhile, the Telangana police have made elaborate safety preparations for the Prime Minister’s go to to Hyderabad on Saturday, conserving in view the latest unsavoury incident he needed to face in Punjab.

Around 7,000 police personnel, together with Central groups, are being deployed as a part of the safety for Modi’s go to. DGP Mahender Reddy on Friday inspected the airport and the 2 venues the place the Prime Minister can be going to supervise the safety preparations.

At the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the ICRISAT, the Prime Minister will even inaugurate the Climate Change Research Facility on Plant Protection and ICRISAT’s Rapid Generation Advancement Facility. He will even unveil a specifically designed emblem of ICRISAT and launch a commemorative stamp issued on the event, the official word from ICRISAT mentioned.