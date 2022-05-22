KCR’s Meetings With Opposition Leaders Might Have An Immediate Agenda

There appears, nevertheless, to be no try to achieve out to Congress.

Hyderabad:

Even as Telangana Chief Minister Okay Chandrashekar Rao is on a nationwide political tour to satisfy like-minded events and leaders forward of the 2024 nationwide elections, his rapid sights are set on the presidential polls in July. He would love the opposition events to subject a joint candidate.

KCR, as he’s popularly recognized, has already met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal and is claimed to have mentioned the technique for the presidential ballot.

There appears, nevertheless, to be no try to achieve out to Congress. Senior Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders say the Congress may select to again the candidate agreed upon by the opposite events to problem the BJP candidate.

KCR will meet former Prime Minister Deve Gowda and Janata Dal (Secular) chief HD Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru on May 26. Month-end, he travels to West Bengal to satisfy the Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee. He additionally plans to go to Bihar.

Interestingly, KCR intends to satisfy each Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and opposition chief Tejashwi Yadav, who had earlier travelled to Hyderabad to satisfy with KCR in Hyderabad.

KCR can be prone to attain out to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, whose assist could possibly be essential. He had earlier travelled to Bhubaneswar to satisfy with him.

The Telangana Chief Minister additionally travelled final month to Mumbai to satisfy each the Maharashtra Chief Minister in addition to NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had met KCR at Hyderabad.

There isn’t any indication of KCR reaching out to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy although.

The BJP-led NDA is claimed to be wanting 9,194 votes to win the presidential election by itself. Both the YSR Congress and the Biju Janata Dal could also be vital for a win.

In 2017, not simply Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and BJD however the TRS and Telugu Desam Party had additionally backed the NDA candidate. If a typical joint opposition candidate is put up, they would wish the backing of all these events to have a combating probability.