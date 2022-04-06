KDB gives City slim lead, Liverpool beat Benfica in Champions League

Manchester: Kevin De Bruyne’s seventieth minute purpose earned Manchester City a 1-0 win at house to Atletico Madrid of their Champions League quarter-final, first leg match on Tuesday (Wednesday AEST).

Liverpool, in the meantime, will take a 3-1 benefit again to Anfield for the second leg of their tie towards Benfica. Ibrahima Konate had opened the scoring for the Reds after 17 minutes earlier than Sadio Mane added a second quickly after the half-hour mark.

Kevin De Bruyne scored City’s solely purpose towards Atletico Madrid. Credit:AP

Darwin Nunez pulled one again for the Lisbon facet 4 minutes into the second half earlier than Luis Diaz made certain of issues for Liverpool three minutes from time.

In Manchester, Diego Simeone’s Atletico had pissed off City all through the primary half with their deep mendacity defending and reliance on solely the occasional counter to threaten the hosts.