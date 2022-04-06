KDB gives City slim lead, Liverpool beat Benfica in Champions League
Manchester: Kevin De Bruyne’s seventieth minute purpose earned Manchester City a 1-0 win at house to Atletico Madrid of their Champions League quarter-final, first leg match on Tuesday (Wednesday AEST).
Liverpool, in the meantime, will take a 3-1 benefit again to Anfield for the second leg of their tie towards Benfica. Ibrahima Konate had opened the scoring for the Reds after 17 minutes earlier than Sadio Mane added a second quickly after the half-hour mark.
Darwin Nunez pulled one again for the Lisbon facet 4 minutes into the second half earlier than Luis Diaz made certain of issues for Liverpool three minutes from time.
In Manchester, Diego Simeone’s Atletico had pissed off City all through the primary half with their deep mendacity defending and reliance on solely the occasional counter to threaten the hosts.
The Premier League champions had been unable to show their complete dominance of possession into clear probabilities till substitute Phil Foden produced the ability and imaginative and prescient to determine the sport.
Foden drew three Atletico defenders in the direction of him earlier than splitting the Spanish defence with a superbly weighted go to De Bruyne who slotted previous Jan Oblak with a side-foot end.
The second leg will likely be held on the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on Wednesday, April 13.
