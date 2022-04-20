Keary to consider Ireland’s call

Sydney Roosters halfback Luke Keary says he’ll wait till the top of the NRL season to think about an method to signify Ireland at this 12 months’s Rugby League World Cup.

A hip harm prevented Keary, who qualifies for the Wolfhounds by way of his paternal grandparents, from successful Irish honours on the World Cup in 2017.

Since then the playmaker has gone on to win two premierships with the Roosters and earn choice with NSW and the Kangaroos.

Keary is now 30, that means this 12 months’s match in England could also be his final alternative to play worldwide soccer at a World Cup.

“When I got to the Roosters in 2017, I said yes, I was going to play for them,” Keary mentioned.

“But I got to the end of the year and had a few niggles and things like that so I didn’t end up playing for them.

“They requested within the low season (simply gone) however I actually have not considered it, I’m six video games again from a knee harm.

“If I can get through the season first I’ll start to worry about all that.”

Ireland knocked off an Italy aspect that contained James Tedesco on the 2017 World Cup and have been drawn in a gaggle with New Zealand, Lebanon and newcomers Jamaica for this 12 months’s match in England.

As properly as a number of gamers from the Super League, Ireland have sounded out Gold Coast prop Jaimin Jolliffe, Manly centre Morgan Harper and Canberra ahead Harry Rushton.