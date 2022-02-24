‘Keep an alarm suitcase ready’: Scenes from a Kyiv facing Russian invasion

KYIV — There’s no single response to struggle.

In downtown Kyiv on Thursday morning — as Russian forces attacked Ukraine from the north, east and south — town was virtually empty. Almost no pedestrians strolling, only some automobiles driving. Explosions have been heard close to town’s airport.

That, in fact, didn’t imply life had halted.

Piles of automobiles sat standstill on roads resulting in emptier pastures — and in huge strains at suburban fuel stations. Yet concurrently, scores of individuals headed the other manner, taking the subway from town’s outskirts into the middle, principally for work. Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko introduced public transport was now freed from cost.

Ukrainian officers urged residents to remain in Kyiv, at the least for the second.

“I wouldn’t recommend you go right now,” wrote an adviser to Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko. “You will simply spend many hours standing in traffic jams and being nervous.”

At practically each ATM, queues have been forming of 10, 20 folks, all hoping to withdraw as a lot money as potential earlier than the machines ran out. Others rushed to fuel stations, apparently with the intention of leaving town.

Klitschko careworn that folks ought to put together an evacuation plan.

“Keep an ‘alarm suitcase’ ready — documents, a minimum of things required — to quickly, if necessary, get to a shelter,” Klitschko stated. “City authorities [remain] in the capital. We continue to ensure the functioning of the city.”

Despite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declaring martial regulation early Thursday, police have been virtually invisible on the streets and no army patrols have been noticed strolling downtown. At the identical time, the law enforcement officials guarding the assorted embassies have been sporting bulletproof vests, they usually carried helmets.

In one metropolis district, native residents discovered rocket fragments, in accordance with social media. A Reuters photo confirmed officers inspecting the incident.

While some world resort manufacturers in downtown Kyiv stored working as standard, others have been bolstering safety.

A safety guard on the Hilton resort, who gave his title as Dmitry, stated the resort helps visitors contact their embassies or depart town.

“We’ve tightened security around the hotel and do not let anyone in except guests,” he stated.