‘Keep it up,’ Ramaphosa tells Biden after first black female Supreme Court justice appointed | News24

President Cyril Ramaphosa informed US President Joe Biden mentioned the continuing Russian invasion of Ukraine in the course of the telephone name.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and US President Joe Biden had a telephone name on Friday.

They mentioned the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ramaphosa additionally congratulated Biden on the affirmation of Judge Ketanji Jackson Brown as the primary black girl Justice of the Supreme Court.

“Keep it up.”

That was what President Cyril Ramaphosa informed US President Joe Biden, following affirmation of the appointment of the nation’s first black feminine Justice of the Supreme Court.

The US Senate confirmed the appointment of Judge Ketanji Jackson Brown as Justice of the Supreme Court.

Ramaphosa and Biden spoke on the telephone on Friday.

From the South Lawn on the White House, Biden stated he and Ramaphosa mentioned Jackson Brown’s appointment.

“I said I am shortly going to go out and introduce to the world the first African-American woman out of over 200 judges in the Supreme Court. And he said to me, keep it up. We are going to keep it up.”

During the telephone name, the 2 presidents additionally mentioned the continuing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

South Africa abstained from voting on a UN decision on the invasion for the third time on Thursday, saying it believed the tabling of the decision was untimely and “prejudged the outcomes” of an unbiased, worldwide fee of inquiry.

“We shared views on the conflict in Ukraine and agreed on the need for a ceasefire and dialogue between Ukraine and Russia,” Ramaphosa posted on Twitter.

In an announcement, the White House stated: “President Biden emphasised the need for a clear, unified international response to Russian aggression in Ukraine. The leaders also shared views on the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and the impact of the crisis on supply chains, commodity prices, and food security in Africa.”

[WATCH] Ramaphosa says his assembly with US President Joe Biden was about commerce relations, local weather change in addition to the Russia’s navy incursion into Ukraine: “He [Biden] is very warmly disposed towards South Africa.” #PresidentialImbizo pic.twitter.com/m8virvyfn5 — Queenin Masuabi (@Queenin_M) April 9, 2022

Ramaphosa stated he had a productive name with the US president “as part of deepening relations”.

