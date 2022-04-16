‘Keep moving’: New NSW environment minister ready to embrace challenges of job

Growing up, Griffin’s dad and mom emphasised neighborhood and participation. “There’s always been a sense of service above self – maybe not manifesting by going and joining the defence force,” he says – though it was an concept he had flirted with. Loading Griffin says his years at St Mary’s Cathedral Catholic College Sydney and Notre Dame University had been “pretty normal”, however in the event you look again over it you may see the seeds of a public life. He was the president of the Student Union, based a college rugby staff – sponsored, after all, by a neighborhood pub – and have become lifelong buddies with a few of his lecturers, two of whom even sported blue Liberal shirts throughout Griffin’s election campaigns. After eight years within the company world, together with time as a director at KPMG, the chance arose for Griffin to attempt his hand at politics. In 2017, then-Manly member Mike Baird introduced he was stepping down and backed Griffin, then 32, as his substitute for the protected Liberal seat. “The by-election was pretty crazy, especially stepping into the seat of the former Premier, who was just a giant in the political scene,” Griffin says. “I just called upon all those relationships that I built, having grown up here, and just generated a very community-driven approach to being a local MP and just became that and embodied that.”

“The approach that I took was, I know these people, I know this community, I love it. It’s part of the fabric of who I am.” Loading In the 4 years since, Griffin has served as parliamentary secretary for a wide range of portfolios, together with well being and setting. Sitting within the cafe overlooking the Manly headland on a sunny Sunday morning, Griffin is quietly charismatic. The 37-year-old has the capability of some politicians to have interaction deeply in a dialog. Griffin’s predecessor was his NSW reasonable factional ally Matt Kean, who’s now treasurer. When he was vitality and setting minister Kean managed to see by radical vitality and local weather reforms, making a task that was probably poison in Coalition politics to be career-defining.

But when Kean was elevated to treasury he took the vitality portfolio with him. He left Griffin with the only real accountability of taking care of the setting – no small activity given the latest NSW State of Environment report famous that just about 20 animals and vegetation had been added to the threatened species checklist up to now three years, temperatures had been 1.1 levels hotter than they had been final century, and the panorama has been ravaged by drought, fireplace and flood. The function may also see him pressured to juggle the competing calls for of Nationals MPs. Loading Nature Conservation Council chief govt officer Chris Gambian says Griffin’s curiosity within the setting was apparent when the 2 met in 2019 – shortly after the council first fashioned – however the greatest problem for the brand new minister shall be proving he’s an “effective line of defence” for the setting. Mentor and buddy Julie Bishop, former overseas minister, says Griffin is the correct individual for the job. When they met at a fundraising occasion in 2018, he was launched as a “future talent of the Liberal Party”. Since then, they’ve remained buddies. “He is sufficiently outspoken on important issues,” she says.

Griffin believes the inherent pressure between the safety of the setting and the wants of extractive industries and agriculture are manageable. “The starting point on all of that is to respect and believe the science as a driver of policy. I’m actually really excited by the opportunity to I’ve got to reimagine some of the relationships that have been contentious over time,” he says over his smashed avo. “Central to dealing with those challenging policy areas is not fighting the battles of years gone by,” he says. “It is sitting in the room with different perspectives and getting down to the nuts and bolts of what [peoples’] concern is.” “It’s a balancing act, but with mature discussion and collaboration. It’s that old political saying – the ‘art of the possible’. I am not afraid of saying come back and check my track record in six months’ time, and you will see the fruits of collaboration.” Part of the answer, he says, is listening to from these with totally different factors of view; individuals like his mom – former Greens councillor Cathy Griffin. “It’s really, really useful to be able to sit around the dinner table and talk to her to understand the view of the Greens or someone who is that invested in the environment from a political perspective to appreciate how they see the world and policy and what it is that the government is or is not doing,” he says.

Griffin stays near Kean, and different figures of the moderates, together with Minister for Infrastructure and Cities Rob Stokes and Health Minister Brad Hazzard – whose voters is subsequent to Griffin’s. He additionally stays shut with former Premier Gladys Berejiklian – who presents friendship fairly than any political recommendation. Lastly, Griffin says he’s buddies with legislative council member Taylor Martin. The pair, who bond over their love of browsing, are recurrently confused for each other by constituents and politicians alike. When requested if Griffin’s future lies because the chief of the Liberal celebration, he laughs. “Ambition is enthusiasm with purpose,” he says. When pressed additional, Griffin says he’s dedicated and centered on the present job at hand, however he’s additionally excited for future alternatives. “I’ll let you [draw] your own conclusions,” he says. Despite probably the most recent UN chief climate body’s report showing the world was not on monitor to carry the worldwide temperature rise to 1.5 levels, and that the window to attaining the objective is closing quick, Griffin says he stays an “environmental optimist grounded in reality”. “I’m not disregarding the challenges we’ve got. But I think we’re at a tipping point where there is agreement that things need to continue changing,” he says. When he’s not busy with work or his household, together with his two younger youngsters and “formidable” spouse Elissa – who he says is instrumental in retaining him grounded, Griffin finds psychological remedy in operating with a mens’ group on the weekends. “You just got to keep moving -whether it’s in politics or in life, you just have to keep moving.”