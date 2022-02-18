‘Keep smiling from above’ – Hardik Pandya posts a heartwarming video with his late father

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has posted an emotional video on Instagram. Pandya posted a video of him visiting his late father, with the track Hum Akele Hum taking part in as a background.

In the video, Pandya is seen turning on the lights and giving a shock to his late father. He additionally commented within the caption that he needs that he can get surprises like this from his father. The all-rounder additionally acknowledged that he’s lacking his outdated man. Pandya’s father handed away in January final yr.

“I wish I can get a surprise from you like this daddy. Miss you forever. Keep smiling from above,” learn the caption on Hardik Pandya’s publish. You can see the publish from Hardik Pandya beneath.

Hardik Pandya will lead the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022

Hardik Pandya was appointed because the skipper of the Gujarat Titans franchise forward of the 2022 version of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Pandya will draw a whopping wage of INR 15 Crores.

The all-rounder was launched by the Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise after the conclusion of IPL 2021 and was pouched by the Gujarat franchise forward of the mega public sale.

Pandya is a stalwart of IPL cricket and has featured in 92 matches in his IPL profession. The right-hander has scored 1476 runs within the IPL and has scored his runs at a mean of 27.33 and a devastating strike price of near 155.

The proper arm pacer has additionally scalped 42 wickets in his IPL profession as nicely. The 28-year-old has additionally represented the Indian aspect in 11 Tests, 63 ODIs and 54 T20Is. While he has scored 532 runs in Test match cricket, Pandya has amassed 1286 runs within the ODI format of the sport. In T20I cricket, he has collected 553 runs.

Pandya was final seen in motion in Indian colors in the course of the 2021 T20 World Cup, the place the then Virat Kohli-led Indian outfit crashed out of the event within the Super 12 levels.