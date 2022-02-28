Keeper Buffon to play at Parma until 46

Former Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has prolonged his contract with second tier membership Parma to the tip of the the 2023-24 season — by which era he will likely be 46.

Buffon held up a Parma shirt with “2024” on it along with Kyle Krause, the membership’s American proprietor, to announce the one-year extension.

Buffon joined Parma in June greater than a quarter-century after starting his legendary profession with the staff.

He stated: “For me and my family, this is a wonderful day. I hope that the city and all fans will be happy.

“My return to Parma was linked to the relationships and the deep bond I’ve all the time had with this metropolis.

“If I hadn’t believed in what the president has in mind and in what we are doing, I would not have accepted this proposal. I am optimistic for the future of this club. It is a beautiful and exciting challenge for me.”

Buffon started at Parma as a 13 year-old- and had his first worldwide success with them by serving to the staff win the UEFA Cup in 1999.

He moved to Juventus in 2001, at 23, and gained quite a few trophies with the membership.

He additionally made 176 appearances for Italy and was a key participant of their 2006 World Cup success.

Parma had been relegated final 12 months after ending final in Serie A.

This season they’re in thirteenth place within the 20-team Serie B. Buffon has performed in 23 of Parma’s 26 league matches.