Keeping the leafy in leafy north shore: Fight to stop illegal tree felling
“I’m told by arborists that there are people who will simply pay that as the cost of removing the tree,” Lennon stated.
Some timber which can be endangered or heritage listed have “protected” standing. The most penalty for the removing of a protected tree with out council permission is $110,000. If a case goes to the Land and Environment Court the utmost high quality is $1.1 million.
“I think the council should certainly pursue prosecution wherever the evidence allows it,” stated Lennon, though the councillors notice that eradicating a tree with out approval is technically a legal act, so a legal burden of proof is required to prosecute efficiently.
That’s one of many causes the councillors want to “enhance current measures for pursuing investigations” of tree destruction.
Ku-ring-gai Council will return to the Land and Environment Court in coming months to proceed an eight-year tree felling stoush.
Loading
A conviction for Killara resident John David Chia was overturned final August after he was found guilty in 2020 of ordering arborists to cut down 74 trees surrounding a Roseville property, which he offered for $2.9 million in 2017. Chia didn’t search council permission for the felling and nearly all of the timber have been on a neighbouring Crown reserve or land owned by Roseville Golf Club.
Chia was fined $40,000 by the NSW Land and Environment Court and the arborist who carried out the work was charged $16,000, the quantity he was paid for the job.
A brand new trial has been ordered, however a date hasn’t been set.
In the City of Sydney, residents should search council approval for eradicating timber from their property, excluding exempt species. Those who dwell in areas coated by the 10/50 vegetation clearing rule to scale back hearth threat might not want council approval for clearing.
“Trees are the lungs of the city,” Lennon stated. “And [Ku-ring-gai] is an area where people live because they value the natural environment. It’s important to our quality of life.”
The Morning Edition e-newsletter is our information to the day’s most necessary and attention-grabbing tales, evaluation and insights. Sign up here.