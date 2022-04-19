Keeping the leafy in leafy north shore: Fight to stop illegal tree felling

“I’m told by arborists that there are people who will simply pay that as the cost of removing the tree,” Lennon stated.

Some timber which can be endangered or heritage listed have “protected” standing. The most penalty for the removing of a protected tree with out council permission is $110,000. If a case goes to the Land and Environment Court the utmost high quality is $1.1 million.

Hornsby Shire Council had the best tree cover cowl in Sydney at 78.6 per cent in 2020. Credit:Nick Moir

“I think the council should certainly pursue prosecution wherever the evidence allows it,” stated Lennon, though the councillors notice that eradicating a tree with out approval is technically a legal act, so a legal burden of proof is required to prosecute efficiently.

That’s one of many causes the councillors want to “enhance current measures for pursuing investigations” of tree destruction.