Keeway Makes Its India Debut; Showcases Three New Two-Wheelers

Hungarian two-wheeler model, Keeway, broadcasts its India debut with the showcase of three new two-wheelers – Keeway Okay-Light 250V, Keeway Vieste 300 and the Keeway Sixties 300i. The Okay-Light 250V is an reasonably priced V-Twin cruiser, the Vieste 300 is a 300 cc maxi-scooter whereas the Sixties 300i is a retro-classic scooter with a ’60s design. Keeway is owned by the QJ Group, the identical firm that additionally owns Benelli as effectively. Keeway might be beneath the administration of Benelli India. Along with these three fashions, Keeway additionally plans to launch 5 extra merchandise earlier than the top of 2022, with a complete of eight new merchandise launched this 12 months. Prices for the fashions might be revealed at a later date. The bikes might be assembled at Benelli’s vegetation. The Keeway fashions might be bought at Benelli dealerships to start with, then increase with its personal dealership community.

(Keeway two-wheelers )

The two-wheelers launched as we speak might be adopted by one other cruiser, two retro road bikes, a unadorned road, and a race reproduction. Keeway merchandise might be out there for take a look at rides at dealerships beginning May 26, with deliveries ranging from early June. Online bookings for the three merchandise will start as we speak onwards for ₹ 10,000. Keeway says that its merchandise are excessive on know-how and can supply options like inbuilt-GPS, distant engine cut-off and Keeway Connect app.

Speaking on the launch occasion, Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Keeway India mentioned, we’re privileged and excited to introduce the younger and energetic Hungarian marque “Keeway” to the Indian Market. We at Benelli India have been efficiently working within the uber-competitive Indian mobility marketplace for years. In our tenure of catering to the distinctive wants of the Indian motoring fanatic, we recognized a requirement for an attractively designed, well-powered and reliably performing mobility merchandise which are attuned to the value and high quality acutely aware Indian purchaser. To fulfill this want, we recognized Benelli’s youthful Hungarian sibling Keeway as the appropriate companion for us.

Keeway Okay-Light 250V

(The Keeway Okay-Light 250V is a 250 cc cruiser motorbike, with a V-Twin)

The Okay-Light 250V is a cruiser motorbike that will get a V-Twin engine, displacing 249 cc, making 18.4 bhp and 19 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox and is belt-driven. It will get disc brakes at each ends, together with telescopic suspension up entrance and hydraulic shock absorbers on the rear. The motorbike will get a 20-litre gasoline tank and might be provided in three colors – matte black, matte blue and matte darkish gray.

Keeway Vieste 300

(The Keeway Vieste 300 is a 278 cc max-scooter and it will get an entire bunch of options)

The Vieste 300 is a 278 cc maxi-scooter that makes 18.4 bhp and 22 Nm of peak torque. It will get telescopic forks up entrance and hydraulic suspension on the rear. The scooter will get a 12-litre gasoline tank together with options like entrance and rear disc brakes and dual-channel ABS. The Vieste 300 is offered in 3 colors – matte black, matte blue and matte white. The Vieste 300 additionally will get keyless ignition, which is a characteristic seen normally in higher-end two-wheelers.

Keeway Sixties 300i

(The Sixties 300i makes use of the identical 278 cc engine because the Vieste 300 however is a retro-classic scooter, with design impressed from the ’60s)

The Sixties 300i is a retro basic scooter makes use of the identical 278 cc single-cylinder engine that’s utilized by the Vieste 300, having the identical state of tune. Features on the Sixties 300i embrace dual-channel ABS, LED lighting, multi-function ignition and so forth. The Sixties 300i might be out there in three colors, matte gentle blue, matte white and matte gray.

