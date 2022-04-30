Keita fires Liverpool back above Man City

Naby Keita has scored the one purpose as a much-changed Liverpool beat in-form Newcastle 1-0 at St James’ Park to climb above Manchester City – quickly, at the very least – on the prime of the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp, who this week signed a contract extension to maintain him at Anfield till 2026, had complained in regards to the timing of this early Saturday kickoff and made 5 modifications following Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Villarreal within the Champions League semi-final.

Mohamed Salah, Thiago Alcantara and Trent Alexander-Arnold watched on from the bench as Keita – a kind of recalled – drilled in a contentious purpose with 19 minutes gone.

Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka saved his aspect within the recreation however Liverpool noticed out the victory to maneuver two factors above City forward of the champions’ journey to Leeds United in a while Saturday.

Keita’s winner got here after he exchanged passes with Diogo Jota and rounded Dubravka, although Newcastle’s gamers felt the purpose ought to have been dominated out for a James Milner foul on Fabian Schar.

However, whereas Milner did catch his opponent, replays confirmed the Liverpool midfielder cleanly received the ball first and referee Andre Marriner was not instructed by VAR to evaluation the purpose.

Newcastle had a Miguel Almiron purpose rightly disallowed for offside and in any other case struggled to create any openings, with Liverpool going near a second earlier than halftime when Jota’s header was palmed over.

Jota was denied by Dubravka 3 times within the second half and Sadio Mane planted a shot vast from a superb place in his remaining significant involvement earlier than being changed by Salah.

Newcastle had received 4 video games in a row heading into this contest, although they solely actually examined Alisson via a Bruno Guimaraes drive as Liverpool picked up a thirteenth league victory of their previous 14 outings.