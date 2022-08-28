Keith Pekau: Biden’s Student Loan Transfer ‘Fundamentally Unfair’

Orland Park, Illinois, Mayor Keith Pekau, who’s working for Congress in opposition to Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL), stated President Joe Biden’s unprecedented pupil mortgage switch is “fundamentally unfair” to working-class Americans throughout an look on Breitbart News Saturday.

Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle started the interview by discussing the huge distinction in crime charges between Pekau’s Orland Park and neighboring Chicago. Boyle requested Pekau to speak about how he introduced crime down as Orland Park’s mayor and what the Democrat metropolis officers are doing fallacious in Chicago.

Pekau defined his “proactive” strategy to crime and policing in Orland Park.

Pekau stated, “We realized we had to have a different approach, and so we became much more proactive, using technology to identify license plates that don’t match their cars, license plates for stolen cars, those types of things. And also, for every traffic violation, it’s amazing how many people carry drugs lying in their car, right? And then when that happens, we can search the car. So we’ve been much more proactive about getting people off the street.”

Pekau additionally highlighted the distinction in how his metropolis handles proof in comparison with George Soros-funded Cook County prosecutor Kim Foxx.

“And one of the key things that we do is we process all of our evidence in house, or we use a private lab, so we get it back in 24 hours, as opposed to the state, which is six months or a year,” Pekau stated.

The dialog switched gears to Pekau’s congressional race, and Boyle famous that Pekau’s opponent, Rep. Casten, has co-sponsored anti-law enforcement payments and voted for “every single one of the major Democrat agenda items over the course of the last two years.”

“So yes, as you pointed out with Sean Casten, and he voted against extending the ban on fentanyl federally, he voted against extending the Violence Against Women Act. And as you pointed out the George Floyd act, that voted for taking away qualified immunity from police officers,” Pekau stated.

Pekau continued, He’s gone after law enforcement officials, he helps criminals, not the common citizen, and right here in Orland Park, and let’s face it, we’re not 90 p.c Republican, we’re most likely 55 p.c Republican right here, and we now have 90 p.c help for our law enforcement officials and for the actions that we take as a result of you understand what Democrats, democrat residents, not democratic elected officers, however Democrat residents, they help the police. And that’s most likely crucial factor we do in Orland Park is we help our police.”

Pekau stated that Casten “is further left” than Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and “the Squad,” as a result of he votes in opposition to payments that they help.

Pekau additionally criticized Casten for claiming inflation is “zero” and that the nation is just not in a recession.

“If you think we’re not in a recession and inflation is zero, if you cannot acknowledge that a problem exists. How can you possibly solve the problem?” Pekau stated.

Boyle and Pekau talked about how President Joe Biden’s unprecedented pupil debt switch negatively impacts working-class Americans.

“This is appalling, as someone, and I’ll just speak personally, as someone who was the first in my family to graduate from college that worked full time and then paid my student loans,” Pekau stated.

He additionally famous that he paid for his spouse’s and their youngsters’s pupil loans.

“And now the government’s gonna come in and say, ‘Oh, don’t bother paying that back.’ When they took out that, they knew what they were doing,” Pekau stated. “And all of the people that took this debt out, they’re adults, and they made those decisions and you’re asking other people to pay for the decisions that that they’ve made,” he stated

Pekau added, “It’s unfair to folks like us, it’s unfair to union workers, and people put themselves through trade schools or an automotive tech school, and they’re having to pay for it, or for people who are like my parents and didn’t go to college but worked really hard so that their kids, not so they could pay for their kids’ college, but so their kids had the values to go to college and use their intelligence because it was something that was God given to them that they really had a skill for and use that. And they taught them to do that. And they went out and did that, or they saved up the money to help those kids. Why should they have to pay for other children to go to college?”

Pekau additionally faulted Biden for unilaterally taking motion on pupil debt as an alternative of performing by way of Congress.

Pekau talked about how working-class residents of his district are historically Democrats however agree with him “on almost every issue.”

“There’s a lot of trade workers, a lot of union workers that have been traditionally Democrats,” Pekau stated. “But I can tell you that if I sit down with any of them, they agree with me on almost every issue and don’t agree with Sean Casten on anything, and it’s a function that unites.”

Pekau known as on Republican candidates throughout the nation to talk head to head with a lot of these voters and clarify the advantages of Republican insurance policies.

“The Republican Party needs to get in front of these people and explain to them and get them to start voting on the issues and not just looking at someone who’s Republican and say, ‘oh, we can’t vote for them because we voted Democrat our whole life.’ We have to start looking at the issues,” Pekau stated. “And I think that’s happening more and more and more. And I think that’s critical, because these policies do not help the working class, they screw the working class.”

“They’re giving the people making $50,000 to $60,000 a year, a working couple each making $50,000 a year struggling. You’re struggling to save for their kids college, they’re paying for someone else’s college, but not only that, they’re paying for rich people to buy electric Mercedes and electric Tesla’s why? Why should they be funding their toys?” Pekau stated.

“I don’t care if you’re 18-years-old, you’re young, you still need to make better decisions and you need to honor your debt,” Pekau concluded. “No one’s saying that you shouldn’t pay your mortgage. No one’s saying that you shouldn’t pay your auto loans. I’m sure that the Democrats start saying that too. But I think you take off the debt. You’ve made the decision. You need to pay it back.”

