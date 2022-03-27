Keller @ Large: Legalized Marijuana Rollout Has Been Smooth, Cannabis Control Commission Chairman Says

BOSTON (CBS) – When Massachusetts voters weighed whether or not they need to legalize marijuana in 2016, there have been many questions forward of Election Day. So have these questions since been answered because the first sale was made greater than three years in the past?

WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller spoke with Steven Hoffman, the chairman of the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission.

One of the most important considerations by opponents of legalizedmarijuana was that it could result in a spike in youth consumption. Keller requested Hoffman if these fears turned a actuality.

“There hasn’t been a change. We have very strict regulations around a lot of things, but particularly around preventing access to marijuana for people under 21. Our licensees have done a great job of assuring it does not happen,” Hoffman mentioned.

Another concern was the potential of an increase in impaired drivers. There is not any legally acceptable check to show somebody is impaired by marijuana, however Hoffman mentioned there was no knowledge suggesting there was an impression.

Since the primary enterprise opened its doorways in Massachusetts, a complete of $2.5 billion in hashish gross sales have been accomplished. That has meant $500 million in tax income for the state. There are 200 marijuana dispensaries presently.

“It’s been a smooth rollout. There hasn’t been increase in crime, there hasn’t been an increase in youth consumption, DUIs, hospital admissions. I’m very proud of the commission,” Hoffman mentioned. “I think a lot of concerns that were in the debate in 2016 have not been realized. And I’m really proud of that.”

