Kellyanne Conway: ‘My husband George abandoned me for Twitter’

On June 5, 2017, Kellyanne Conway was within the East Room of the White House when Sean Spicer bounded towards her.

“Did you know about this?” Spicer requested. He held his cellphone out. Twitter was open. On the display was a tweet written by her husband, George.

“That’s not possible,” Conway mentioned, she remembers in her memoir “Here’s The Deal” (Threshold Editions), out immediately. “George doesn’t Tweet.”

Within seconds, Conway realized that not solely did George certainly tweet, he had taken a swipe at her boss, President Donald Trump, for tweets that will complicate issues for the Office of the Solicitor General, which was attempting to defend his journey ban on sure Muslim nations.

“These tweets may make some ppl feel better, but they certainly won’t help OSG get 5 votes in SCOTUS, which is what actually matters. Sad,” George wrote.

The couple married in 1998 and have 4 kids collectively: twins Claudia and George IV, Charlotte, and Vanessa. Courtesy of Kellyanne Conway

As Conway tried calling and texting George to no avail, questions began swirling in her head: Why had George accomplished that? Why hadn’t he talked about it to her beforehand? “And,” she writes, “was this tweet really posted by my Trump-loving, MAGA-cap-wearing husband, George Conway?”

“For the first time since George and I had gotten serious, I was looking at the possibility that the man who had always had my back might one day stab me in it.” Kellyanne Conway, in her new memoir “Here’s The Deal”

The couple, who married in 1998 and had 4 kids: twins Claudia and George IV, Charlotte, and Vanessa, had all the time had a robust relationship, she believed. Her husband George, an legal professional and conservative political activist, was normally quiet and reserved, she writes.

But “for the first time since George and I had gotten serious, I was looking at the possibility that the man who had always had my back might one day stab me in it,” she writes.

Soon after George’s anti-Trump tweetstorm, Ivanka Trump handed Conway a Post-It notice with “the names of two local doctors who specialized in couples therapy.” Getty Images

Conway, who grew to become the primary girl in American politics to run a profitable presidential marketing campaign when Trump gained in 2016 and was later appointed Senior Counselor to the President, writes unflinchingly of marriage, motherhood and having a front-row seat to one of the vital colourful administrations in US historical past.

After his first tweet damning Trump in 2017, George’s following posts have been largely innocuous. Then, within the spring of 2018, George and Conway have been invited to dinner on the dwelling of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, with whom she had a tense relationship.

“Despite the regular practice of Jared ignoring me or icing me out,” Conway thought the dinner invitation “could only be a positive one.”

George is an legal professional and conservative political activist who was normally quiet and reserved, Conway writes. Getty Images

Over the course of the meal they mentioned “pressing legislative action, the midterms, and the president’s far-off election” in 2020, whereas her husband George remained quiet and shrugged when the occasional opinion was requested of him, she writes.

Per week after the dinner, George unleashed on Twitter — and by no means stopped.

Kellyanne Conway’s new e-book, “Here’s the Deal: A Memoir.”

He known as Trump’s concept to contemplate pardons for 2 ex-aides “flabbergasting,” and agreed with a reporter’s commentary that White House officers talking for the president are in a troublesome spot as a result of Trump so usually says one factor however does one other.

“So true,” he wrote in a now deleted put up. “It’s absurd. Which is why people are banging down the doors to be his comms director.”

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer first approached Kellyanne Conway about her husband’s tweets. AFP through Getty Images

“Oh no, I thought, here we go again,” Conway writes of her response to his tweetstorm. Though she usually requested George why he was rampaging on Twitter, he merely didn’t reply.

Soon after, Ivanka Trump handed Conway a Post-It notice with “the names of two local doctors who specialized in couples therapy.”

“I noticed she had avoided putting that in a text or an email. I appreciated the information and her thoughtfulness and wanted to pursue it,” Conway writes. “After I showed George the names, he rejected one and said a halfhearted ‘okay’ to the other while looking at his phone. We never went.”

Then, on July 3, 2019, they have been at their seaside dwelling on the Jersey Shore, when she turned to her husband and instructed him calmly what was on her thoughts.

Kellyanne and George Conway married in a big Catholic ceremony in Philadelphia, however her time within the White House put an irrevocable pressure on their marriage, she writes. Courtesy of Kellyanne Conway

“You’re the only person in this world with whom I took vows on an altar at the Basilica Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia in front of God and our loved ones and five priests,” she remembers saying. “You’re the only person in this world for whom I gave birth to four children.”

George seemed dazed, however she stored going, saying he was the one one who had a option to make. “You can see me mostly as your wife of 18 years and the mother of your four children, or you can see me mostly as Senior Counselor to President Donald Trump. When you wake up every morning, you have to decide how it is you see me.”

“George,” she added, “how do you see me?”

She writes that Conway yelled with out making eye contact, “You have ruined yourself and you have embarrassed this family.”

Conway shot again, “I’ve embarrassed this family? You abandoned me for Twitter and she’s not even hot.”