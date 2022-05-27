Kelly’s last stand: UAP leader taken to court on eve of election over signs
The AEC then put the obligation decide in Sydney on discover and, when Kelly failed to fulfill the deadline, filed an software for interlocutory reduction.
At an 8.15pm listening to on the Friday, the AEC set out its calls for: that by one minute previous midnight, Kelly or his representatives examine a 100-metre circumference round 42 polling locations in Hughes to make sure any non-compliant indicators have been eliminated; and, on election day, do related inspections each few hours to make sure voters weren’t misled.
But Justice Jayne Jagot dismissed the AEC’s software – her causes haven’t been revealed – and adjourned the matter for a case administration listening to on a date to be mounted.
Loading
On the morning of the election, billionaire United Australia Party chairman Clive Palmer issued a press launch claiming the AEC “had acted in a corrupt manner”.
Without detailing the character of the case, Palmer claimed the AEC had sought to undermine the get together’s marketing campaign by limiting Kelly’s actions on election day.
“These public servants will be brought before the court after the election and their actions will be fully examined,” Palmer stated, whereas additionally alleging separate election fraud.
“This was an attempt by the AEC to disadvantage our party on election day.”
The Friday evening courtroom listening to was Kelly’s final victory. The following day, he misplaced the seat of Hughes, and this week he appeared in Sutherland Local Court on a cost of failing to adjust to a directive to put on a face masking.
Kelly, a former Liberal backbencher who has railed towards COVID-19 measures, pleaded not responsible to the masks violation and can defend himself at a listening to listed for February 20 subsequent yr.