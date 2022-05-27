Kelly’s last stand: UAP leader taken to court on eve of election over signs

The AEC then put the obligation decide in Sydney on discover and, when Kelly failed to fulfill the deadline, filed an software for interlocutory reduction.

United Australia Party chief Craig Kelly and chairman Clive Palmer on the National Press Club in April. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen

At an 8.15pm listening to on the Friday, the AEC set out its calls for: that by one minute previous midnight, Kelly or his representatives examine a 100-metre circumference round 42 polling locations in Hughes to make sure any non-compliant indicators have been eliminated; and, on election day, do related inspections each few hours to make sure voters weren’t misled.

Craig Kelly struggles to place his masks on after talking in parliament. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen

But Justice Jayne Jagot dismissed the AEC’s software – her causes haven’t been revealed – and adjourned the matter for a case administration listening to on a date to be mounted.