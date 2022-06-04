Keneally learning wrong lessons from defeat

Kristina Keneally is mistaken to assume COVID lockdowns and a few United Australia Party votes have been responsible for the disastrous loss within the seat of Fowler (“Harsh COVID lockdowns led to loss: Keneally”, May 29). With an 18 per cent swing in opposition to her in one among Labor’s most secure seats, Keneally ought to settle for full duty for this debacle. If politics is a workforce sport, then she has positively let the workforce down. It confirmed a whole disregard for the constituents of Fowler to be put in on the expense of would-be star candidate in Tu Le. The arduous lesson for Labor? Listen to your neighborhood.

Roger Menzies, Suffolk Park

Why the shock in regards to the rejection of Keneally in Fowler? There was already an area candidate, who would have additionally added to the variety of parliament, however the celebration as soon as once more tried to shoehorn a high-profile candidate in as an alternative. Surely, the needs of the native citizens must be revered extra. I agree that Keneally could be a terrific asset again in parliament. But select the seat extra correctly.

Jeanette Knox, Leichhardt

Cut HECS to lure GPs