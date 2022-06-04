Keneally learning wrong lessons from defeat
Kristina Keneally is mistaken to assume COVID lockdowns and a few United Australia Party votes have been responsible for the disastrous loss within the seat of Fowler (“Harsh COVID lockdowns led to loss: Keneally”, May 29). With an 18 per cent swing in opposition to her in one among Labor’s most secure seats, Keneally ought to settle for full duty for this debacle. If politics is a workforce sport, then she has positively let the workforce down. It confirmed a whole disregard for the constituents of Fowler to be put in on the expense of would-be star candidate in Tu Le. The arduous lesson for Labor? Listen to your neighborhood.
Roger Menzies, Suffolk Park
Why the shock in regards to the rejection of Keneally in Fowler? There was already an area candidate, who would have additionally added to the variety of parliament, however the celebration as soon as once more tried to shoehorn a high-profile candidate in as an alternative. Surely, the needs of the native citizens must be revered extra. I agree that Keneally could be a terrific asset again in parliament. But select the seat extra correctly.
Jeanette Knox, Leichhardt
Cut HECS to lure GPs
An answer to the scarcity of GPs: instantly take 20 per cent off the HECS of any graduand who completes GP enrolment, and 10 per cent yearly of service after that (“GP drought: young doctors avoid general practice as system on brink of collapse”, May 29). In 10 years you may have pleased GPs who will not be financially deprived and a cohort of educated docs round Australia loving their work. Unless after all universities are arrange for revenue and to not serve the general public?
Allan Kreuiter, Roseville
Childcare employees crux
Caitlin Fitzsimmons has finally lifted the lid on the true disaster in childcare – and it isn’t the outrageous value to oldsters (“Babysitters make $45 an hour, nanny rates soar as childcare centres in staffing crisis”, May 29). Childcare employees will not be simply underpaid. They work overly lengthy hours doing each bodily and emotionally draining work, typically with inadequately supportive – and supported – centre managers. And they’re leaving the trade in droves. The scarcity of applicable employees provides additional stress to these remaining. Furthermore, the dearth of standard, constant employees conversant in the person kids at a centre creates difficulties with catering to and monitoring the security, growth and wellbeing of the youngsters. The NSW authorities and the Albanese federal authorities have every proposed childcare reforms relating to improved pricing and availability of childcare locations. The staffing disaster in childcare should be addressed and resolved as part of this – and shortly.
Sarah Foster, Dulwich Hill