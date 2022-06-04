Keneally learning wrong lessons from defeat

Kristina Keneally is mistaken to suppose COVID lockdowns and a few United Australia Party votes have been in charge for the disastrous loss within the seat of Fowler (“Harsh COVID lockdowns led to loss: Keneally”, May 29). With an 18 per cent swing in opposition to her in certainly one of Labor’s most secure seats, Keneally ought to settle for full accountability for this debacle. If politics is a workforce sport, then she has undoubtedly let the workforce down. It confirmed an entire disregard for the constituents of Fowler to be put in on the expense of would-be star candidate in Tu Le. The onerous lesson for Labor? Listen to your group.

Roger Menzies, Suffolk Park

Why the shock in regards to the rejection of Keneally in Fowler? There was already an area candidate, who would have additionally added to the range of parliament, however the celebration as soon as once more tried to shoehorn a high-profile candidate in as a substitute. Surely, the needs of the native citizens must be revered extra. I agree that Keneally can be a fantastic asset again in parliament. But select the seat extra properly.

Jeanette Knox, Leichhardt

Cut HECS to lure GPs