Keneally learning wrong lessons from defeat
Kristina Keneally is mistaken to suppose COVID lockdowns and a few United Australia Party votes have been in charge for the disastrous loss within the seat of Fowler (“Harsh COVID lockdowns led to loss: Keneally”, May 29). With an 18 per cent swing in opposition to her in certainly one of Labor’s most secure seats, Keneally ought to settle for full accountability for this debacle. If politics is a workforce sport, then she has undoubtedly let the workforce down. It confirmed an entire disregard for the constituents of Fowler to be put in on the expense of would-be star candidate in Tu Le. The onerous lesson for Labor? Listen to your group.
Roger Menzies, Suffolk Park
Why the shock in regards to the rejection of Keneally in Fowler? There was already an area candidate, who would have additionally added to the range of parliament, however the celebration as soon as once more tried to shoehorn a high-profile candidate in as a substitute. Surely, the needs of the native citizens must be revered extra. I agree that Keneally can be a fantastic asset again in parliament. But select the seat extra properly.
Jeanette Knox, Leichhardt
Cut HECS to lure GPs
An answer to the scarcity of GPs: instantly take 20 per cent off the HECS of any graduand who completes GP enrolment, and 10 per cent yearly of service after that (“GP drought: young doctors avoid general practice as system on brink of collapse”, May 29). In 10 years you have got blissful GPs who should not financially deprived and a cohort of skilled docs round Australia loving their work. Unless after all universities are arrange for revenue and to not serve the general public?
Allan Kreuiter, Roseville
Childcare workers crux
Caitlin Fitzsimmons has ultimately lifted the lid on the true disaster in childcare – and it isn’t the outrageous value to folks (“Babysitters make $45 an hour, nanny rates soar as childcare centres in staffing crisis”, May 29). Childcare staff should not simply underpaid. They work overly lengthy hours doing each bodily and emotionally draining work, typically with inadequately supportive – and supported – centre managers. And they’re leaving the business in droves. The scarcity of acceptable staff provides additional stress to these remaining. Furthermore, the dearth of normal, constant workers aware of the person kids at a centre creates difficulties with catering to and monitoring the protection, improvement and wellbeing of the youngsters. The NSW authorities and the Albanese federal authorities have every proposed childcare reforms concerning improved pricing and availability of childcare locations. The staffing disaster in childcare should be addressed and resolved as part of this – and shortly.
Sarah Foster, Dulwich Hill