Kenichi Horie: 83-year-old Japanese man becomes oldest person to sail solo across the Pacific

Tokyo (CNN) — Sailing solo the world over’s largest ocean as soon as is sufficient of an achievement. But 83-year-old Japanese ocean adventurer Kenichi Horie has accomplished it a number of occasions.

On Saturday, June 4, he set a document by changing into the world’s oldest solo yachtsman to sail continuous throughout the Pacific Ocean.

Horie arrived within the waters off the Kii Peninsula in western Japan at 2:39 a.m. native time, after spending greater than two months crossing the world’s largest physique of water.

“Don’t let your dreams just stay as dreams. Have a goal and work towards achieving this and a beautiful life awaits,” Horie advised CNN over a satellite tv for pc telephone as he made his manner from Shikoku Island in direction of Wakayama, the ultimate leg of his voyage.

Horie set sail on his 990 kg (2,182 lb) and 19-foot lengthy sailboat — the Suntory Mermaid III — from San Francisco, California, on March 27.

He mentioned some elements of the journey had been difficult however he checked in together with his household day-after-day by calling them on his satellite tv for pc telephone. “If I didn’t call at least once a day they’d worry,” he added.

Horie made no port calls throughout his journey and was noticed off of Hawaii’s Oahu Island on April 16. He will arrive in Cape Hinomisaki in western Japan on June 4.

The sailor will attend an arrival ceremony in Nishinomiya metropolis in Hyogo prefecture after the Suntory Mermaid III is towed to its dwelling port, Shin Nishinomiya Yacht Harbor.

‘Japan’s most-famous yachtsman’

In 1962, Horie was a 23-year-old spare car parts salesman when he grew to become the primary individual in historical past to efficiently make a continuous journey throughout the Pacific Ocean — from Japan to California, according to the US National Park Service.

“I had the confidence that I would make it — I just wanted to take on the challenge,” Horie mentioned, including he typically felt anxious throughout the storms at sea as he solely had a radio onboard and there was no GPS again then.

Kenichi Horie on board the Mermaid II in 1963. Mitsunori Chigita/AP

Horie remembers joyously providing the Americans who got here to fulfill him the sake and beer he’d introduced with him throughout the Pacific.

Though Horie had no official papers, he mentioned that San Francisco’s then-Mayor George Christopher granted him a visa

At the time, donations poured in to assist Horie and he was in such demand by the media that interviews with him had been restricted to twenty minutes per outlet, the Gadsden Times reported

Horie, then aged 23, greeted by his mother and father and sister upon returning to Japan in 1963. Hideyuki Mihashi/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Low-fi, eco-sailor

Since that sensational first journey, the intrepid sailor has crossed the Pacific on environmentally-friendly vessels, together with every thing from one powered by solar panels to a different comprised of aluminum cans and plastic bottles

In 1999 , he sailed from San Francisco to Japan on a vessel made out of beer kegs.

Horie has spent the final a long time sharing the concept that the ocean is “an irreplaceable source of life for the Earth” however mentioned he would not determine as an environmental activist. “I’m just doing my bit as a member of society,” he mentioned.

Horie, who has beforehand mentioned he desires to maintain crusing till he is 100, by no means anticipated that he’d be making a solo, continuous journey throughout the Pacific six a long time after he made his first journey.

“I didn’t think I’d be sailing at 83 but I’m still healthy and I didn’t want to miss this chance,” he mentioned. “Challenges are exciting so I’d like to keep trying.”

As for the Mermaid — the primary boat that transported him to America — that is kept at the National Maritime Museum in California.

A plate donated by Horie, immortalizing his request reads: “Recall for a short moment, if you will, the deed of a young Japanese, who loved the yacht and the United States of America.”