Kenichi Horie: 83-year-old Japanese man becomes oldest person to sail solo across the Pacific
Tokyo (CNN) — Sailing solo the world over’s largest ocean as soon as is sufficient of an achievement. But 83-year-old Japanese ocean adventurer Kenichi Horie has accomplished it a number of occasions.
On Saturday, June 4, he set a document by changing into the world’s oldest solo yachtsman to sail continuous throughout the Pacific Ocean.
Horie arrived within the waters off the Kii Peninsula in western Japan at 2:39 a.m. native time, after spending greater than two months crossing the world’s largest physique of water.
“Don’t let your dreams just stay as dreams. Have a goal and work towards achieving this and a beautiful life awaits,” Horie advised CNN over a satellite tv for pc telephone as he made his manner from Shikoku Island in direction of Wakayama, the ultimate leg of his voyage.
He mentioned some elements of the journey had been difficult however he checked in together with his household day-after-day by calling them on his satellite tv for pc telephone. “If I didn’t call at least once a day they’d worry,” he added.
Horie made no port calls throughout his journey and was noticed off of Hawaii’s Oahu Island on April 16. He will arrive in Cape Hinomisaki in western Japan on June 4.
The sailor will attend an arrival ceremony in Nishinomiya metropolis in Hyogo prefecture after the Suntory Mermaid III is towed to its dwelling port, Shin Nishinomiya Yacht Harbor.
‘Japan’s most-famous yachtsman’
“I had the confidence that I would make it — I just wanted to take on the challenge,” Horie mentioned, including he typically felt anxious throughout the storms at sea as he solely had a radio onboard and there was no GPS again then.
Horie remembers joyously providing the Americans who got here to fulfill him the sake and beer he’d introduced with him throughout the Pacific.
Horie, then aged 23, greeted by his mother and father and sister upon returning to Japan in 1963.
Low-fi, eco-sailor
Horie has spent the final a long time sharing the concept that the ocean is “an irreplaceable source of life for the Earth” however mentioned he would not determine as an environmental activist. “I’m just doing my bit as a member of society,” he mentioned.
Horie, who has beforehand mentioned he desires to maintain crusing till he is 100, by no means anticipated that he’d be making a solo, continuous journey throughout the Pacific six a long time after he made his first journey.
“I didn’t think I’d be sailing at 83 but I’m still healthy and I didn’t want to miss this chance,” he mentioned. “Challenges are exciting so I’d like to keep trying.”
A plate donated by Horie, immortalizing his request reads: “Recall for a short moment, if you will, the deed of a young Japanese, who loved the yacht and the United States of America.”