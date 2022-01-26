World
kennedy: RFK Jr remarks on Anne Frank ‘deeply offensive’: Jewish groups – Times of India
Anti-vaccine activist Robert F Kennedy Jr made “deeply offensive” feedback when he prompt issues are worse for folks in the present day than they have been for Anne Frank, {the teenager} who died in a Nazi focus camp after hiding along with her household in a secret annex in an Amsterdam home for 2 years, a number of Jewish advocacy and Holocaust remembrance teams stated Monday.
“Making reckless comparisons to the Holocaust, the murder of six million Jews, for a political agenda is outrageous and deeply offensive. Those who carelessly invoke Anne Frank, the star badge, and the Nuremberg Trials exploit history and the consequences of hate,” the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum stated Monday in a press release posted to Twitter.
A spokesman stated the museum made the assertion in response to Kennedy’s speech and different latest incidents of individuals invoking the Holocaust for political functions. The museum additionally identified that Anne Frank was one of many 1.5 million kids who died in the course of the Holocaust.
Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, wrote on Twitter that Kennedy invoking Anne Frank’s reminiscence and the mass homicide of Jews by the Nazis to make a comparability with the U.S. authorities “working to ensure the health of its citizens is deeply inaccurate, deeply offensive and deeply troubling. This must stop.”
Among the others condemning the remark have been Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, in Jerusalem, which stated it “denigrates the memory of its victims and survivors.”
During a Sunday rally in Washington organized by his anti-vaccine nonprofit group Children’s Health Defense, Kennedy complained that individuals’s rights have been being violated by public well being measures that had been taken to scale back the variety of folks sickened and killed by COVID-19. He stated the nation’s main infectious illness physician, Anthony Fauci, was orchestrating “fascism.”
“Even in Hitler’s Germany, you could cross the Alps to Switzerland. You could hide in an attic like Anne Frank did,” stated Kennedy, a nephew of former president John F. Kennedy and the son of his slain brother, former U.S. lawyer normal, civil rights activist and Democratic presidential contender Robert F. Kennedy.
Kennedy Jr went on to say that in the present day, “the mechanisms are being put in place that will make it so none of us can run and none of us can hide,” and complained about 5G, the latest technology of wi-fi communication networks, and about vaccine passports.
An investigation printed final month detailed how Kennedy has invoked the specter of Nazis and the Holocaust in his work to sow doubts about vaccines and agitate towards public well being efforts to deliver the pandemic beneath management, corresponding to requiring masks or vaccine mandates.
In a speech to the Ron Paul Institute in October, for instance, Kennedy referenced Nazis a number of instances, obliquely evaluating public well being measures put in place by governments around the globe to Nazi propaganda meant to scare folks into abandoning vital considering. Last month, he put out a video that confirmed an image of Fauci with a Hitler mustache.
In an electronic mail despatched by a spokeswoman on Monday, Kennedy described his assertion as “a factual observation that technology has given an arsenal of frightening instrumentalities to totalitarian elements.”
“I referred to Anne Frank’s terrible two year ordeal only by way of showing that modern surveillance capacity would make her courageous feat virtually impossible today,” he stated.
Kennedy stated he “compared no one to the Nazis or Adolf Hitler,” however didn’t instantly handle different situations when he has invoked Nazis and Hitler to make a political level.
Kennedy apologized in 2015, after he used the phrase “holocaust” to explain kids whom he believes have been harm by vaccines. He stated on the time that he “employed the term during an impromptu speech.”
That he has continued to make use of such comparisons signifies, “he means it,” stated Dr. David Gorski, a most cancers surgeon at Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit and a critic of the anti-vaccine motion who has tracked Kennedy’s rhetoric for over 15 years. Gorski stated Kennedy has been making Nazi and Holocaust references in relation to vaccines since no less than 2013.
In the previous few years, Gorski stated, Kennedy has been extra open about utilizing such language, which he stated could point out Kennedy senses it resonates with the brand new fan base he has constructed up in the course of the pandemic, or that the implications of utilizing such language aren’t “unacceptably negative.”
The AP investigation documented how Kennedy had grown his group in the course of the pandemic, increasing his viewers and pulling in hundreds of thousands of {dollars} in new funding.
Gorski stated the language demonstrates one of many methods Kennedy likes to attach along with his viewers: buttering them up by portraying them as going towards the stream and smarter than everybody else.
“If vaccine mandates are totalitarian like Nazis and the Soviet Union and that sort of thing, what does that make the anti-vaxxers? They’re brave freedom fighters,” Gorski stated. “There’s flattery in those analogies.”
Aryeh Tuchman of the ADL’s Center on Extremism stated Kennedy’s repeated feedback invoking the Holocaust have been surprising. Such rhetoric ratchets up tensions and results in the demonization of people that disagree, whipping up anger and rage, Tuchman stated, including that the repeated feedback confirmed Kennedy had a callous disregard for the sentiments of Jewish folks.
“These analogies are historically specious and hurtful to Jews and, frankly, to anyone who has a historical memory of who the Nazis were and what they did,” Tuchman stated. “Anything in the pursuit of his agenda.”
