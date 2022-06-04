Kent lose fifth game in a row as all-round Surrey stay unbeaten

Surrey 159 for six (Curran 43) beat Kent 127 for 9 (Denly 44, Topley 3-24) by 32 runs

Reigning Vitality Blast champions Kent Spitfires continued their abject title defence title with a 32-run defeat to Surrey at Canterbury.

Spitfires have now misplaced all 5 of their Blast matches this season and after limiting Surrey to 159 for six, they slumped to 127 for 9 in reply. It was a complete and totally deserved win for the guests, who smothered Kent’s run chase and shared the wickets round, with all six bowlers claiming not less than one sufferer.

Reece Topley had Surrey’s finest figures with 3 for twenty-four, whereas Chris Jordan took 2 for 27. Joe Denly made 44 for Kent, however lacked any actual help throughout an more and more doomed run chase.

Sam Curran was Surrey’s top-scorer with 43 whereas Jamie Overton added 27 on the dying to tilt the momentum within the guests’ favour. Fred Klaassen took 2 for 41 and Grant Stewart 2 for 42, however each males ought to have had extra wickets as an improved fielding efficiency by Kent was nonetheless marred by quite a few drops.

Without a win all season in any format, and with their confidence drained by 4 incrementally miserable defeats within the Blast, Kent appeared sharper within the subject than have at occasions this season, however after profitable the toss and selecting to bowl they nonetheless allowed the guests 10-20 extra runs than they may had in the event that they’d taken their catches.

Will Jacks fell for two within the second over, an unpleasant swipe off Klaassen flying nearly vertically off the highest edge earlier than it was caught by Denly. Jason Roy made 23 earlier than he was bowled by Grant Stewart, whereas Curran, who’d provided Sam Billings a troublesome likelihood off Qais Ahmad when he was on 35, misjudged a sweep shot and was caught by Klaassen off Matt Milnes.

Sunil Narine hit the primary six of the innings when he pulled Stewart over the sq. leg boundary in the beginning of the 14th over, however as Surrey appeared to speed up, Laurie Evans was lbw to a Klassen yorker for 19 and Narine hit Stewart to Denly at long-on. Stewart was denied a 3rd wicket when Jordan Clark was dropped by Jack Leaning, who might have been distracted by the inrushing Denly.

Overton smacked Klaassen for successive sixes within the closing over and was then dropped by Daniel Bell-Drummond earlier than he was run out for 27 by Billings, chasing a single off the ultimate ball of the innings.

The chase received off to a rocky begin when Bell-Drummond flicked Clark to Narine at brief high-quality leg for simply 3 within the second over and Daniel Worrall then had Jordan Cox caught behind for two. Billings holed out to Overton and was caught for 16 by Jacks ,and Alex Blake was out for a similar rating when he pulled Jordan to Clark. When Narine tempted Jack Leaning to swish a supply to Jordan for simply 1, Kent have been 75 for five within the 14th over.

With 5 overs left the speed had climbed to fifteen and with no selection however to go down swinging, George Linde was out for 13 to an excellent piece of fielding by Jordan. Linde drove Topley to the boundary, however Jordan threw the ball within the air earlier than stepping over the boundary and stepping again in once more to finish the catch.