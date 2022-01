Ms. Becky’s Place has been a welcoming spot for generations of residents of Dawson Springs, Ky. Now, after the city was devastated by tornadoes in December, the diner has reopened, returning a way of normalcy, and a supply of consolation, to a city nonetheless reeling from the lethal storms. Correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti talks with proprietress Beck James, who helps preserve her battered group on its toes.