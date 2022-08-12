Kenya electoral officials blame presidential candidates’ agents for results delay
“Please don’t interrogate the returning officers and slow down the process. If we do that then we shall not be able to finish this exercise,” the chair Wafula Chebukati stated throughout a press briefing on Friday.
“Agents, play your role: observe, make notes and then let the process move on,” he added, threatening to kick out disruptive people.
Three days after the polls closed, 99.94% of outcomes from polling stations have been submitted electronically, however solely a small quantity have been verified and introduced by the IEBC.
The wait has heightened nervousness throughout the nation as Kenyans wait eagerly to seek out out the winner of the presidential race. Provisional outcomes tallied by main TV stations confirmed frontrunners Raila Odinga and William Ruto neck-and-neck within the race. However, with greater than 13 million out of some 14 million votes tallied, the broadcasters have stopped updating the tally as of Thursday evening.
Kenyan election legislation requires designated ballot officers often called returning officers to convey bodily kinds displaying outcomes from throughout the nation to the tallying heart within the capital Nairobi.
The presidential contest is essentially thought of a two-horse race between Deputy President Ruto and veteran opposition chief Odinga, who was backed for the highest job by outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta.