Kenya electoral officials blame presidential candidates’ agents for results delay

The chair of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) accused social gathering brokers of approaching the method like a “forensic audit,” saying they had been disrupting the process

“Please don’t interrogate the returning officers and slow down the process. If we do that then we shall not be able to finish this exercise,” the chair Wafula Chebukati stated throughout a press briefing on Friday.

“Agents, play your role: observe, make notes and then let the process move on,” he added, threatening to kick out disruptive people.

Three days after the polls closed, 99.94% of outcomes from polling stations have been submitted electronically, however solely a small quantity have been verified and introduced by the IEBC.