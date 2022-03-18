Kenya probing sale of donated condoms, drugs on black market | News24

The stolen objects had been donated by Global Fund to battle HIV, TB and malaria in Kenya.

It has been estimated that round 1.1 million condoms, 908 000 mosquito nets and TB medication value $91 000 had been stolen.

The objects had been stolen from the state-run Kenya Medical Supplies Agency.

Kenya stated Thursday it was investigating allegations that 1000’s of donated condoms, mosquito nets and life-saving medicines had been stolen from a government-run warehouse after which offered on the black market.

The objects had been donated by the Geneva-based assist physique Global Fund which has disbursed over $1.4 billion to Kenya since 2003, to battle HIV, tuberculosis and malaria.

A latest audit by the fund alleged that round 1.1 million condoms, 908 000 mosquito nets and tuberculosis medication value $91 000 had been stolen from the state-run Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) and resold on the black market to personal pharmacies.

“KEMSA is in the process of investigating the claims by the Global Fund,” the company advised AFP, including that “necessary reforms to address the issues identified have already been put in place.”

The report, launched on 11 March, accuses KEMSA of drastically inflating the worth of medicines to the tune of $5.6 million, together with overstating the value of expired medication as much as 100 instances the precise price.

“KEMSA’s Nairobi warehouse was overcrowded with commodities during our visit, making it difficult to trace commodities,” Global Fund stated, blaming “poor internal controls.”

A probe is now beneath approach, the UN-backed physique stated, telling AFP late Wednesday that:

The Office of the Inspector General doesn’t touch upon any ongoing investigations till they’re finalised and revealed.

The revelations may put funding for Kenya’s healthcare system in danger and are available at a time when hospitals in East Africa’s financial powerhouse – battered by the coronavirus pandemic – are already going through a scarcity of essential medicines.

“Administrative action has already been taken and continues to be taken for those involved,” KEMSA stated, promising additional motion towards “specific individuals on a case by case basis.”

– ‘Covid millionaires’ –

It will not be the primary time KEMSA is being accused of fraud.

In 2020, it was on the centre of a corruption scandal after authorities officers and businessmen allegedly pilfered $400 million in public cash earmarked for medical gear wanted within the battle towards Covid-19.

A tv expose referred to as “Covid millionaires” first aired the allegations in August 2020, prompting workers to go on strike at Kenya’s ill-equipped hospitals.

Following road protests, President Uhuru Kenyatta disbanded KEMSA’s prime administration and ordered the well being ministry to publish particulars of all purchases made through the pandemic.

Despite the nation’s anti-corruption company documenting proof of graft, instances have dragged on in courtroom and nobody has been convicted thus far.

