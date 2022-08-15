World
Kenya vote chief declares William Ruto President-elect – Times of India
NAIROBI: Kenya‘s electoral fee chairman has declared Deputy President William Ruto the winner of the shut presidential election over five-time contender Raila Odinga, a triumph for the person who shook up politics by interesting to struggling Kenyans on financial phrases and never on conventional ethnic ones.
But chaos emerged simply earlier than the declaration when the electoral fee’s vice chair and three different commissioners instructed journalists they might not assist the “opaque nature” of the ultimate part. “We cannot take ownership of the result that is going to be announced,” vice chair Juliana Cherera stated. At the declaration venue, police surged to impose calm amid shouting.
The sudden break up within the fee got here minutes after Odinga’s chief agent stated they might not confirm the outcomes and made allegations of “electoral offenses” with out giving particulars or proof. Odinga did not come to the venue for the declaration.
Now Kenyans wait to see whether or not Odinga will once more go to court docket to contest the outcomes of Tuesday’s peaceable election in a rustic essential to regional stability. This is probably going the ultimate strive for the 77-year-old longtime opposition determine backed this time by former rival and outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta, who fell out along with his deputy, Ruto, years in the past.
