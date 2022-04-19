Kenya will not lose Mombasa port to the Chinese, think tank report says | News24

A basic view of the brand new Kipevu Oil Terminal at Mombasa Port in Mombasa on January 6, 2022. China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi will tour Beijing-funded infrastructure initiatives in Kenya and focus on future financial alternatives with President Uhuru Kenyatta throughout a go to on January 6, 2022 to the East African nation. AFP

The China Africa Research Initiative says authorities secrecy on public contracts in Kenya led to misinformation in regards to the railway deal.

Kenya’s Auditor-General misinterpreted Kenya’s Standard Gauge Railway contract, and that led to a media frenzy.

Kenya won’t lose management or possession of Mombasa port to the Chinese.

The “debt-trap diplomacy” round China’s takeover of strategic belongings of African international locations that supposedly fail to service loans, is an interesting narrative for politicians however lacks proof, based on a brand new report by the China Africa Research Initiative.

This is contained in a working paper, titled “How Africa Borrows From China: And Why Mombasa Port is Not Collateral for Kenya’s Standard Gauge Railway.”

The report centres round a December 2018 story primarily based on a leaked letter from Kenya’s Auditor-General (AG), which warned that that the Kenya Ports Authority’s (KPA) belongings — of which Mombasa Port is probably the most beneficial — risked being taken over by the China Exim-Bank if Kenya defaulted on Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) loans.

The paper argues that what led to misinformation in regards to the contract was a tradition of an absence of transparency on the federal government’s half, which naturally result in distrust from the general public and performed into the palms of geopolitics.

The Kenyan authorities’s veil of secrecy violated Article 201 of the nation’s 2010 structure, which requires the general public to learn about issues regarding public spending, whereas the Access to Information Act of 2016 privileges the “duty to disclose” authorities info, topic to particular limitations.

So, with little to no info within the public area, it turns into exhausting to know the reality.

The report states:

For many observers, the controversy over the SGR and Mombasa port was sophisticated not solely by geopolitics, however by the shortage of transparency across the public contracts, a deep belief deficit between authorities and lots of of its residents, politicisation of the problems, and a bunch of technical phrases and practices used routinely in accountancy and worldwide challenge finance regulation, however not in frequent use.

The paper argues that related “rumours” surfaced in some main initiatives bankrolled by China, such because the Sri Lanka Hambantota Port, Zambia’s Kenneth Kaunda Airport, Zambia National Broadcast Corporation, Uganda’s Entebbe Airport and the Montenegro Bar Boljare Highway.

But nothing tangible has been introduced ahead to assist this narrative.

“The debt trap diplomacy fear that borrowers’ strategic assets and sovereignty are directly at risk from China is appealing in its narrative simplicity, and clearly useful for politicians, but lacks supporting evidence,” the idea paper argues.

In the Kenyan situation, the researchers have discovered that the misinterpretation of “four highly technical documents” a mortgage contract between Kenya’s National Treasury and China’s export credit score company China Exim-bank; a four-party Payment Arrangement Agreement amongst China Exim-bank, the Kenyan National Treasury, Kenya Railway Corporation (KRC), and KPA; a take-or-pay settlement between KRC and KPA, and an Audit Report of KPA by Kenya’s AG led to the confusion.

“The AG’s 2017-2018 audit of KPA raises some valid concerns, but we believe it is mistaken on several key points. Our argument rests on two key findings: first, the AG’s opinion was based on a mistaken interpretation that KPA was a borrower, legally responsible, along with the National Treasury, for repaying the Chinese loan. The second misinterpretation was that the standard waiver of sovereign immunity clause meant that KPA had essentially pledged their assets as security for the loan,” the report states.

Therefore, Kenya won’t lose management or possession of Mombasa port to the Chinese.

Instead of a debt lure, the researchers argue: “We documented a straightforward commercial deal. When it comes to following the rules and norms of international project finance, China Exim-bank turns out to be not very different from global banks based in the west.”

The analysis was compiled by Deborah Brautigam because the founding director of the China Africa Research Initiative at Johns Hopkins University; Laure Deron, a member of the Paris Bar; Yinxuan Wang, Sais-Cari’s senior analysis assistant; and co-founder of Athena Infonomics Vijay Bhalaki.

