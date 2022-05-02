Kenyan president hikes country’s minimum wage by 12% | News24

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta stated on Sunday his authorities would hike the nation’s minimal wage by 12% instantly to assist staff address a surge in shopper costs, pushed partly by the warfare in Ukraine.

“There is a compelling case to review the minimum wage so as to cushion our workers against further erosion of their purchasing power,” a press release issued by the president’s workplace quoted him as saying at Labour Day celebrations within the capital Nairobi.

The hike, he stated, was needed as a result of the minimal wage had not been reviewed in three years and the price of dwelling has elevated.

Kenya’s present minimal wage is 13 500 Kenyan shillings per 30 days.

As in in different nations throughout the area, Kenyans are grappling with a surge in costs of commodities, together with cooking oil and gas, aggravated by provide issues following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that started on 24 February.

Inflation within the east African nation rose to six.47% year-on-year final month from 5.56% in March, the statistics workplace stated.

Last month the nation suffered shortages of gas, with site visitors in some elements of Nairobi coming to a standstill as motorists joined lengthy queues outdoors petrol stations.

