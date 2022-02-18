Kenya’s candidate withdraws from race for top Commonwealth Secretariat job

“In essence, this means that we have not coalesced consensus among all the member states, a situation that could precipitate a raucous campaign that could further fracture, rather than cohere, the Commonwealth family,” the assertion stated.

Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland.

Kenya’s Foreign Ministry stated {that a} change of management was nonetheless wanted on the prime of the Secretariat and that Juma’s withdrawal would enable time for an additional candidate to enter the race and construct the consensus that the Kenyan candidate couldn’t.

But time might have all however run out.

The delayed Commonwealth heads of presidency assembly (CHOGM) is about to go forward in Kigali, Rwanda in June, leaving any new rival simply 4 months to assemble the required votes.