Kenya’s candidate withdraws from race for top Commonwealth Secretariat job
“In essence, this means that we have not coalesced consensus among all the member states, a situation that could precipitate a raucous campaign that could further fracture, rather than cohere, the Commonwealth family,” the assertion stated.
Kenya’s Foreign Ministry stated {that a} change of management was nonetheless wanted on the prime of the Secretariat and that Juma’s withdrawal would enable time for an additional candidate to enter the race and construct the consensus that the Kenyan candidate couldn’t.
But time might have all however run out.
The delayed Commonwealth heads of presidency assembly (CHOGM) is about to go forward in Kigali, Rwanda in June, leaving any new rival simply 4 months to assemble the required votes.
That makes it greater than probably that Scotland’s re-election will go uncontested and that her time period will likely be prolonged for a second time.
She has already loved an extension to her first time period after CHOGM was postponed in 2020 as a result of coronavirus pandemic.
Caribbean nations have already expressed their support for Scotland’s bid for a second time period.
The Commonwealth Secretariat is chargeable for the day-to-day working of the alliance, together with facilitating co-operation between member states.
