Kenya’s Former President Mwai Kibaki Dies At 90

Former Kenyan president Mwai Kibaki, who led the East African nation for greater than a decade, has died, his successor Uhuru Kenyatta introduced on Friday. He was 90.

“It is a sad day for us as a country. We have lost a great leader,” Kenyatta mentioned in an tackle on state tv.

Kenyan politicians, African leaders and former colonial ruler Britain had been amongst these to ship their condolences.

Kibaki, a veteran politician whose profession dated again to the beginning of impartial Kenya, served because the nation’s third president from December 2002 to April 2013, taking up from the authoritarian rule of Daniel arap Moi.

His rule noticed essentially the most violent election in Kenya’s historical past when greater than 1,100 individuals died in bloody ethnic battles after disputed 2007 polls, however he additionally oversaw the adoption of a brand new structure with reforms geared toward stopping such unrest.

Kibaki left a legacy of sturdy development within the regional financial powerhouse, launching main infrastructure initiatives and boosting the struggling well being and training sectors.

But his rule was additionally marred by rampant authorities corruption and his lavish spending on flagship initiatives contributed to the nation’s debt mountain.

Kibaki had stored a low profile since leaving workplace, making few public appearances.

Details about his demise haven’t been formally disclosed. However his well being had fluctuated since a severe automotive accident in 2002 and he had been out and in of hospital in recent times.

Kenyatta mentioned a state funeral can be held, with out giving a date.

He additionally ordered a interval of nationwide mourning from Friday till sundown on the day he’s buried, with all flags on public buildings to be flown at half-mast.

‘Visionary statesman’

“As a leading figure in Kenya’s post-independence history… Kibaki earned the biding respect and affection of the people of this nation,” Kenyatta mentioned.

“President Kibaki will be forever remembered as the gentleman of Kenyan politics, a brilliant debater whose eloquence, wit, and charm won the day time-and-time again.”

Tributes additionally got here from throughout Kenya and the African continent, from Burundi to Zambia, in addition to regional blocs.

“The region shares in your loss of an iconic leader & visionary statesman,” Workneh Gebeyehu, government secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), mentioned on Twitter.

“Kibaki is one of the freedom fighters of our country, he served this country for many years with diligence, forthrightness, honesty and transparency,” mentioned veteran Kenyan chief Raila Odinga, who’s making his fifth run for the presidency in August elections.

“We mourn the passing of former President Kibaki, a true statesman who ushered in a new democratic and economic era in Kenyan politics,” British High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriott mentioned on Twitter.

