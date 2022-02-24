Kenya’s UN ambassador slams Russia and compares Ukraine crisis to Africa’s colonial past

The Ukraine-Russia disaster A broken home is labored on after shelling close to the front-line metropolis of Novoluhanske in Ukraine’s Donetsk area on Tuesday, February 22.

The Ukraine-Russia disaster A Ukrainian military officer seems at his telephone on a practice in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday, February 23.

The Ukraine-Russia disaster Ukrainian troopers pay their respects throughout Sydorov’s funeral in Kyiv on February 22.

The Ukraine-Russia disaster A tank drives alongside a avenue within the separatist-controlled metropolis of Donetsk, Ukraine, on February 22.

The Ukraine-Russia disaster Protesters demanding financial sanctions towards Russia stand outdoors the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kyiv on February 21. Only a small variety of protesters confirmed as much as exhibit.

The Ukraine-Russia disaster An worker inspects a bomb shelter in Lviv, Ukraine, on February 21.

The Ukraine-Russia disaster Ukrainian servicemen store within the front-line city of Avdiivka, Ukraine, on February 21.

The Ukraine-Russia disaster Activists maintain a efficiency in entrance of the Russian embassy in Kyiv on February 21 in help of prisoners who had been arrested in Crimea. They say the purple doorways are a logo of the doorways that had been kicked in to go looking and arrest Crimean Tatars, a Muslim ethnic minority.

The Ukraine-Russia disaster Russian vehicles and armored autos park alongside a freeway roughly 60 miles north of the Ukraine border close to Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on February 21.

The Ukraine-Russia disaster People lay flowers on the Motherland Monument in Kyiv on February 21.

The Ukraine-Russia disaster An area resident exhibits the depth of a crater from shelling in a discipline behind his home within the village of Tamarchuk, Ukraine, on Sunday, February 20.

The Ukraine-Russia disaster Ukrainian service members are seen alongside the entrance line outdoors of Popasna, Ukraine, on February 20.

The Ukraine-Russia disaster People evacuated from the pro-Russian separatist areas of Ukraine are seen at a brief shelter in Taganrog, Russia, on February 20.

The Ukraine-Russia disaster Anastasia Manha lulls her 2-month-old son Mykyta after alleged shelling by separatists forces in Novohnativka, Ukraine, on February 20.

The Ukraine-Russia disaster A Ukrainian soldier stays on place on the entrance line close to Novohnativka on February 20.

The Ukraine-Russia disaster A pair arrives on the metropolis council to get married in Odessa, Ukraine, on February 20. As Ukrainian authorities reported additional ceasefire violations and high Western officers warned about an impending battle, life went on in different components of the nation.

The Ukraine-Russia disaster A lady rests in a automobile close to a border checkpoint in Avilo-Uspenka, Russia, on February 19.

The Ukraine-Russia disaster A Ukrainian service member walks by a constructing on February 19 that was hit by mortar fireplace within the front-line village of Krymske, Ukraine.

The Ukraine-Russia disaster Fighter jets fly over Belarus throughout a joint navy train the nation held with Russia on February 19.

The Ukraine-Russia disaster Members of Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces, the reserve forces of Ukraine’s navy, practice at a former asphalt manufacturing facility on the outskirts of Kyiv on February 19.

The Ukraine-Russia disaster Soldiers stand guard at a navy command middle in Novoluhanske on February 19.

The Ukraine-Russia disaster People sit on a bus in Donetsk in japanese Ukraine on Friday, February 18, after they had been ordered to evacuate to Russia by pro-Russian separatists.

The Ukraine-Russia disaster Children play on previous Soviet tanks in entrance of the Motherland Monument in Kyiv on Wednesday, February 16.

The Ukraine-Russia disaster Ambassadors of European international locations lay roses on the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv on February 16. The wall accommodates the names and pictures of navy members who’ve died because the battle with Russian-backed separatists started in 2014.

The Ukraine-Russia disaster US troops stroll on the tarmac on the Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport in southeastern Poland on February 16. US paratroopers landed in Poland as a part of a deployment of a number of thousand despatched to bolster NATO’s japanese flank in response to tensions with Russia.

The Ukraine-Russia disaster A 200-meter-long Ukrainian flag is unfolded on the Olympic Stadium in Kyiv on February 16 to mark a “Day of Unity,” an impromptu celebration declared by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Ukraine-Russia disaster A Ukrainian serviceman carries an anti-tank weapon throughout an train within the Donetsk area of japanese Ukraine on February 15.

The Ukraine-Russia disaster A lady and baby stroll beneath a navy monument in Senkivka, Ukraine, on Monday, February 14. It’s on the outskirts of the Three Sisters border crossing between Ukraine, Russia and Belarus.

The Ukraine-Russia disaster Ukrainian service members discuss at a front-line place in japanese Ukraine on February 14.

The Ukraine-Russia disaster Members of Ukraine’s National Guard look out a window as they journey a bus by way of the capital of Kyiv on February 14.

The Ukraine-Russia disaster Satellite pictures taken on February 13 by Maxar Technologies revealed that dozens of helicopters had appeared at a beforehand vacant airbase in Russian-occupied Crimea.

The Ukraine-Russia disaster The Russian navy’s diesel-electric Kilo-class submarine, Rostov-on-Don, strikes by way of Turkey’s Bosphorus Strait en path to the Black Sea on February 13.

The Ukraine-Russia disaster An anti-war demonstration takes place in Kyiv’s Independence Square on February 12.

The Ukraine-Russia disaster Pro-Russian separatists observe the motion of Ukrainian troops from trenches in Ukraine’s Donbas space on February 11.

The Ukraine-Russia disaster Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles that had been delivered to Kyiv on February 10 as a part of a US navy help bundle for Ukraine.