Kepitis hopes Fangirl can provide another special Winx Stakes moment

“Chris [Waller] knows we want to have a runner and it’s great to have Fangirl there. It will be exciting to see what she can do this spring. Chris is probably better to talk to how she is going, but we’ll be there cheering for her.”

Chris Waller will use the group 1 place to begin for Fangirl and Hinged as he did for Winx and fellow star mare Verry Elleegant. He hinted that Fangirl, who could have Winx’s jockey Hugh Bowman within the saddle and is an $8 probability, may need the sting over the 1400m journey.

“Both were plagued by wet tracks in the autumn and we probably didn’t see the best of them, but most importantly they’ve come back well,” Waller stated.

“It’s a tough ask first time against the older horses, against the boys, at group 1 level but they’ve had good preparations, which are almost identical.

“There’s good talk around the boys and the girls on the track that Fangirl’s come back pretty sharp.