Kepitis hopes Fangirl can provide another special Winx Stakes moment
“Chris [Waller] knows we want to have a runner and it’s great to have Fangirl there. It will be exciting to see what she can do this spring. Chris is probably better to talk to how she is going, but we’ll be there cheering for her.”
Chris Waller will use the group 1 place to begin for Fangirl and Hinged as he did for Winx and fellow star mare Verry Elleegant. He hinted that Fangirl, who could have Winx’s jockey Hugh Bowman within the saddle and is an $8 probability, may need the sting over the 1400m journey.
“Both were plagued by wet tracks in the autumn and we probably didn’t see the best of them, but most importantly they’ve come back well,” Waller stated.
“It’s a tough ask first time against the older horses, against the boys, at group 1 level but they’ve had good preparations, which are almost identical.
“There’s good talk around the boys and the girls on the track that Fangirl’s come back pretty sharp.
“It’ll be interesting, maybe they will finish next to each other.”
It’s the largest bounce in racing, four-year-old mares taking over the most effective horses in work, and Fangirl and Hinged discover Anamoe, the $2.30 favorite, and the star of the autumn Forbidden Love as rivals within the Winx. Add the untapped Profondo, Duais and final 12 months’s winner Mo’unga and it shapes as an awesome contest.
Godolphin coach James Cummings has opted to renew Anamoe at 1400m for the primary time in his profession, a visit the place he has been at his most explosive, profitable a Sires Produce and Hobartville Stakes and taking place in a photograph to In The Congo within the Golden Rose.
“We’ve been strategic to make sure his grounding has been solid and, from what I’ve seen so far, we’ve got to be quite pleased with the result we’ve got,” Cummings stated.
“It will be a good test for him and it will be interesting how he reacts to the extra distance at this stage of his preparation.”
