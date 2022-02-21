Kerala bride dances to Sara Ali Khan’s Chaka Chak in viral Instagram Reel. Watch

The Chaka Chak pattern is unquestionably right here to remain. This music that was picturised on actor Sara Ali Khan and was seen within the film Atrangi Re, has been lately heard as soon as once more on a viral Instagram Reel. This viral video reveals how a bride from Thrissur, Kerala, dances to this viral music on the day of her wedding ceremony.

The bride, Renjitha R Nair, will be seen in her wedding ceremony stand up within the dance video. It was shot at her wedding ceremony as she carried out to Chaka Chak together with some others by her facet. She will be seen in elaborate jewelry, a stupendous pink saree and with flowers stacked in her hair. The bride aces the steps and expressions to each beat as she dances.

Throughout the video, the bride will be seen evidently completely satisfied as she is smiling from ear to ear. The video was shared on Instagram by photographer Jery Jacob. The groom may also be seen within the video within the background the place he stands fairly happy with his bride’s dancing abilities.

Watch it right here:

The video was posted on Instagram on February 11. Since then, it has gone all types of viral and garnered greater than 4.1 million views. It has additionally acquired a number of feedback from individuals who couldn’t cease admiring this bride‘s dance moves to Sara Ali Khan’s Chaka Chak. Many have tagged their pals or commented with shocked face or clapping emojis.

What are your ideas on this viral dance video?