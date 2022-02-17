Kerala businessman gifts Mercedes-Benz to employee who worked in his company for 22 years. Watch

A beautiful video that includes a businessman from Kerala gifting a Mercedes-Benz to considered one of his staff was shared on-line. He did it to understand the person who accomplished 22 years in his firm.

The businessman is AK Shaji who hails from Kerala and is the proprietor of MyG, a number one cell and digital chain within the state. He gifted the Mercedes-Benz SUV to his worker CR Aneesh. Shaji posted the video on his Instagram web page with simply two hashtags #BrotherHood and #Happiness.

In the video, Shaji expresses phrases of appreciation for Aneesh. “He will not be an worker, however a member of the family. We all labored arduous to construct up this firm brick by brick. It is a token of appreciation and dedication,” he says whereas gifting the posh automobile. The video additionally exhibits Aneesh’s household

Take a take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a number of days in the past. Since being shared, the clip has collected greater than 12,000 views and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted folks to submit numerous feedback. While some shared fireplace emoticons, others posted coronary heart emojis to share their reactions too.

“God bless you always,” wrote an Instagram person. “The real boss should be like this,” shared one other. “Impressive,” commented a 3rd.

What are your ideas on this glorious gesture of the employer?