Kerala Congress Chief Slams Police Over CPI-M Worker Murder

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala):

Kerala Congress unit chief Okay Sudhakaran condemned the homicide of a CPI(M) employee in Thalassery in Kannur district on Monday and stated police is answerable for the deteriorating regulation and order state of affairs within the state.

Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, he stated, “This kind of incidences is happening daily in the state. Police don’t have any control over law and order in the state. The Kerala police do not have any power to curb the violence in the state.”

On the directive of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to cease pension to ministers’ private workers, the Congress chief stated, “It is totally illegal. We don’t support his statement. The Governor does not have the right to give the direction. The government should decide and the treasury is not owned by the governor.”

A CPI(M) employee was allegedly hacked to loss of life at New Mahe in Thalassery on the intervening night time of Sunday and Monday.

