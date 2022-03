Kerala Congress Leaders Meet Sonia Gandhi On Rajya Sabha Candidates

Kerala Congress leaders met Sonia Gandhi as we speak on Rajya Sabha elections

New Delhi:

In view of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, Kerala Congress leaders on Thursday met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to resolve the names of the candidates for the Rajya Sabha seats.

Kerala Congress president Ok Sudhakaran arrived in Delhi as we speak and hinted that M Liju and Krishnan Sreenivasan is perhaps the frontrunners in these polls.

“I held a discussion with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi ji and party leader Rahul Gandhi on the nomination for Rajya Sabha seat. Both want to promote youngsters. Not only M Liju, but we might also consider Krishnan Srinivasan, OSD of former Kerala Chief Minister,” Mr Sudhakaran instructed reporters.

“Kerala Congress unit will decide names of the candidates for the Rajya Sabha seat and will send the list to AICC leadership. The leadership will take the final call. The names of women leaders will also be considered,” he mentioned.

Mr Sudhakaran thanked Sonia Gandhi for initiating such dialog as it is going to assist the celebration within the longer run.

“I welcome (yesterday’s) meeting of G-23 and Shashi Tharoor joining it. I can assure you that all problems within the party will be solved soon. I thanked Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi for initiating such conversation and it will help the party in the longer run,” the Kerala Congress chief mentioned.

Three Rajya Sabha seats from Kerala are falling vacant with the retirement of AK Antony of Congress, Ok Somaprasad of CPI(M) and MV Shreyams Kumar of the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD).

The opposition Congress is but to finalise its nominee for the elections, slated to be held on March 31.