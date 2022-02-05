Kerala Doctor Gets 6 Years In Jail For Sexually Assaulting Minor Patient

The courtroom mentioned it can’t ignore hardship boy his household confronted due to the assault. (Representational)

Thiruvananthapuram:

A 58-year-old physician was sentenced to 6 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) on Saturday by a particular courtroom in Thiruvananthapuram for sexually assaulting a minor boy in 2017.

The decide of the Fast Track Special Court R Jayakrishnan sentenced the psychological well being skilled and fined him Rs one lakh for the offence.

The courtroom mentioned it can’t ignore the hardship the boy, then 13 years outdated, and his household confronted due to the assault.

The prosecution mentioned the incident occurred in a non-public clinic the place the boy was taken to by his mother and father on the advice of his college authorities.

Special Public Prosecutor R S Vijay Mohan mentioned the college really useful the mother and father to seek the advice of the medical psychologist, who had earlier carried out just a few psychological well being consciousness periods for the scholars. The college made the advice alleging the boy lacked focus in research.

The mother and father, who got here to know in regards to the incident, approached Childline. Subsequently, the police registered a case and arrested the physician.