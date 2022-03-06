Kerala Film Director Liju Krishna Accused Of Rape, Arrested

Liju Krishna is the director of the upcoming Malayalam movie Padavettu.

Thiruvananthapuram:

Liju Krishna, the director of the upcoming Malayalam movie Padavettu, was arrested from Kerala’s Kannur on Sunday after being accused of rape.

“Liju Krishna has been arrested under section 376 IPC. We cannot give out any details of the complainant, but she isn’t from the film industry as such. Instead, [she] is someone well known to him,” a police officer informed NDTV.

The debutant movie director can be produced earlier than the Justice of the Peace in Kochi on Monday, the police stated.

His movie, ‘Padavettu’, anticipated to be launched later this yr, options Malayalam stars Manju Warrier and Nivin Pauly amongst others.

According to The News Minute, Mr Krishna was filimg Padavettu in Kannur, his hometown, when he was arrested.

In a separate case, a Kochi-based fashionable tattoo artist Sujeesh PS was additionally arrested by the Kerala Police on Sunday over allegations of rape, sexual assault, and molestation.

A case was filed towards him based mostly on complaints by not less than 6 girls, all of whom had been his former shoppers. He has been despatched to judicial custody for 14 days.

The complaints adopted an nameless put up by an 18-year-old on social media recounting her expertise on the artist’s tattoo studio – Inkfected Tattoo Studio – alleging she was raped, whereas the artist continued tattooing her with a needle on her backbone. The lady, in response to the police, has not filed a police grievance.