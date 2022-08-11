Kerala HC directs NHAI to rectify every road in the state within one week

Kerala High Court on Monday directed the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to take fast steps to rectify each street beneath their management, both via the current concessionaires or via new contractors, which shall be accomplished with none additional delay and inside one week from at the moment.

Single Bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran additionally dominated that, “The District Collectors, in their capacity as the heads of the District Disaster Management Authorities will issue orders with respect to any road in which potholes are found and take necessary action against the jurisdictional Engineer, contractors or any other person who may be responsible. All corollary consequences thereto will also follow, to the fullest warrant of law.”

The writ petitions had been taken up at the moment after Amicus Curie delivered to the discover of the Court that an individual had died falling right into a pothole on the National Highway.

Court additionally made it clear that “the competent authority of the NHAI will cause an enquiry into the accident in question as also on the other stretchers which has gone into disrepair and file a report fixing responsibility on Engineers/Concessionaires as the case may be. The earlier directions of this Court to initiate Vigilance cases and other investigation will continue to hold effect and it will be supplementary to the afore directions. Suffice to say, prima facie, the collection of tolls normally would pre-suppose the responsibility of the Concessionaire or the competent Authority to maintain the roads in the best manner. This is the right of the citizen and certainly, one that will impel this Court to issue orders in future.”

While ruling, the Court noticed that, “the gravity of the situation in Kerala is now for all to see. We do not react until we are the victim or someone we know faces such a situation. It is always as if accidents only happen to others and not to ourselves. But this is a myth, as anybody with reasonable sense would reckon.”

The courtroom additionally famous that the District Collectors can’t be mere spectators and react solely when an accident occurs; however they’re actually enjoined to behave to keep away from it.

“We can neither wait for another victim; nor can we let the roads of Kerala to be killing fields – whether it be under the NHAI, PWD or the Local Self Government Institutions,” it famous

“The order further stated ,”The District Collectors, of their capability because the Heads of the District Disaster Management Authorities, have a definitive function to play and the Authorities beneath them must be alive to any points on the roads, significantly regarding potholes and craters. Even solitary ones must be taken observe of and acted upon, fixing full duties upon the Engineers, contractors and different individuals entrusted with the street. This Court can not carry on passing orders each time there’s a catastrophe. It is for the District Collectors to now act and this Court has little question about it.”

Court additionally suo motu implead the Regional Officer, NHAI, Thiruvananthapuram as a further respondent in these writ petitions.

The courtroom will contemplate these writ petitions once more on nineteenth August.

