Kerala High Court Acquits Alleged Lashkar Operative Nazeer In Kozhikode Blasts Case

Kochi:

In a setback to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Kerala High Court on Thursday acquitted alleged Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative Thadiyantevida Nazeer and Shafas, convicted by the NIA court docket right here in 2011 in reference to the 2006 Kozhikode twin blasts case .

The court docket allowed the enchantment filed by first accused Nazeer and fourth accused Shafas in opposition to the life imprisonment sentence awarded by the NIA particular court docket.

A Division Bench, comprising Justices Ok Vinod Chandran and Ziyad Rahman, additionally declined the enchantment filed by the NIA difficult the NIA court docket’s order acquitting two different accused within the case–Abdul Halim and Abubacker Yusuf.

Nazeer and the opposite accused have been charged with conspiring, planning and executing the bomb blasts in Kozhikode KSRTC and mofussil bus stands on March 3, 2006.

The Special Court for NIA Cases had discovered each Nazeer and Shafas responsible of the offences below numerous sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 (UAPA) and so they have been sentenced to imprisonment for all times.

In its order, the excessive court docket stated there isn’t any dependable proof on the preparation or fee of the crime that might incriminate the accused past cheap doubt.

“We do understand the inherent difficulty of an investigation, in a case taken over by the NIA, almost four years after the incident. The Investigating Officers were groping in the dark for almost four years, till the arrest of third accused (A3) in another blast case,” the Court noticed.

The court docket stated it has handled every of the proof tendered together with the approver’s deposition as additionally the disclosure statements and the proof of different witnesses to search out that the case in opposition to A1 to A4 was not proved past cheap doubt.

“The Investigators, we cannot but say, did not make a concerted effort to ‘go out in the sun’ to collect independent evidence of whatever version the accused told them….” “In their anxiety to wrap up the case; we say anxiety since we do not think the Officers of the NIA would be ignorant of the law on the subject, they even recorded the confessions made by the accused, clearly inadmissible under Section 25 & 26 of the Evidence Act,” the court docket dominated.

According to the prosecution, 9 accused together with Nazeer and Shafas have been alleged to have conspired, deliberate and executed the dual blasts, for motive of bail having been denied to the accused within the second Marad incident (communal riot case), by which 136 of the 142 accused remained imprisoned, as undertrials, for about 4 and a half years.

On March 3, 2006 there have been two bomb blasts in Kozhikode Town, in fast succession between 12.30 pm and 1.00 pm, at two places contained in the KSRTC and the Mofussil Bus Stands.

The circumstances have been registered respectively on the Kasba and Nadakkavu Police Stations, which have been then taken over by the CBCID and later by the National Investigation Agency.

Nazeer, suspected kingpin of Islamic terrorist actions in south India, was arrested in 2009 and he’s at the moment in jail in reference to numerous terror-related circumstances.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)