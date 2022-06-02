Kerala High Court Extends Interim Pre-Arrest Bail Of Actor Vijay Babu

The Court posted the matter to subsequent Tuesday after the prosecution sought time.

Kochi (Kerala):

Kerala High Court on Thursday posted the anticipatory bail plea of Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu on June 7 within the sexual assault case registered in opposition to him. The interim pre-arrest bail has been prolonged until Tuesday by the Single Bench of Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas.

The courtroom directed Vijay Babu to cooperate with the investigation and to chorus from tampering with the probe. Court additionally directed him to not work together via or with any social or different media.

The Court posted the matter to subsequent Tuesday after the prosecution sought time.

In the meantime, police are interrogating Vijay Babu on the second consecutive day within the case at Ernakulam South police station. It began at 9’o clock within the morning. Earlier on Wednesday, they interrogated him for 9 hours.

The actor-producer appeared earlier than the police to face interrogation for the second consecutive day within the sexual assault case registered in opposition to him.

He appeared at Ernakulam south police station. On Wednesday, the police questioned him for 9 hours.

