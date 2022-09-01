Kerala High Court Rejects Sessions Judge Plea Against Transfer Order

The excessive court docket stated that the choose — S Krishnakumar — has not misplaced any authorized rights.

Kochi, Kerala:

A plea moved by a Sessions Judge, who made controversial observations in his orders whereas granting bail to an accused in two sexual harassment instances, towards his switch order was dismissed by the Kerala High Court in the present day.

Justice Anu Sivaraman stated that switch being a essential a part of service, “an order of transfer to a post borne on the cadre cannot be challenged by an incumbent on the ground that he is in any way aggrieved by it.”

The excessive court docket stated there was no purpose to intervene with the switch order because the put up — of Presiding Officer of Labour Court – that Sessions Judge S Krishnakumar has been transferred to was equal to that of a District Judge.

“The post of Presiding Officer of the Labour Court is a post borne on the cadre of District and Sessions Judges in the state of Kerala and the contention of the petitioner (S Krishnakumar) that it is a deputation or a government appointment which requires a consent from the appointee is completely untenable.

“Even in case willingness had been obtained on any earlier events, that won’t assist the rivalry of the petitioner that such consent of the incumbent is legally required for a switch,” the high court said.

The high court said that the judge — S Krishnakumar — has not lost any legal rights due to the transfer and he has a responsibility to work at the place of assignment.

“Being a accountable member of the District Judiciary, the petitioner is anticipated to render his companies wherever he’s posted. I fail to notice what authorized proper of the petitioner is infringed by the (switch) order,” the high court said.

It further said that it was evident from the order under challenge itself that the post of Presiding Officer of Labour Court in the state was habitually being filled up by transfer from the Kerala Higher Judicial Service and all that was required was an order of the government, which has also been issued in the instant case.

“The petitioner can’t be stated to be prejudiced in any method by his switch as a Presiding Officer of the Labour Court, Kollam,” it added.

Justice Sivaraman further said, “I’m of the opinion that the grounds raised within the writ petition don’t justify the grant of any of the reliefs as searched for. The writ petition fails and the identical is, accordingly, dismissed.” Mr Krishnakumar, 59, in his plea had said that he was discharging his duty as a Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kozhikode, from June 6, 2022 and his transfer order issued by the Registrar of the High Court was against the transfer norms.

He had contended that as per transfer norms, he was entitled to continue as Principal District and Sessions judge, Kozhikode, till his retirement on May 31, 2023.

Mr Krishnakumar had said in his plea that transferring him was illegal as it was a deputation post and his consent, which was required for transferring him to that post, was not obtained before taking that decision.

He had also claimed that he has had an unblemished service of 27 years and at the fag end of his career transferring him would tell upon his dedication while discharging duty as a judicial officer.

Mr Krishnakumar had said he can be transferred as per the norms before completing three years of service only if it is necessary in the interest of administration or under special circumstances.

“Wrong order handed whereas discharging judicial obligation can’t be a floor for switch,” the choose stated within the plea.

Mr Krishnakumar’s observations relating to survivors in his two orders on the anticipatory bail pleas moved by accused ‘Civic’ Chandran, who can be a author and social activist, in two sexual harassment instances had stirred an argument.

While granting bail to Chandran within the case, Mr Krishnakumar, in his order dated August 2, noticed that the accused is a reformist, and towards the caste system and it’s extremely unbelievable that he would contact the physique of the sufferer absolutely realizing that she belongs to the Scheduled Caste (SC).

The choose had additionally made controversial observations concerning the dressing of the survivor whereas granting bail to Chandran within the bail software moved by the latter in one other case of sexual harassment towards him.

In its August 12 order, the court docket had noticed that the {photograph} of the complainant, produced by the accused together with the bail software, would clarify that she herself wearing a sexually provocative method and it’s unattainable to consider {that a} man aged 74 and bodily challenged would ever do the offence.

The Kerala authorities has moved the High Court searching for to put aside the classes court docket orders granting bail to ‘Civic’ Chandran in each instances.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is printed from a syndicated feed.)